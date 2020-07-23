Himachal Pradesh: Man Sells Cow To Buy Smartphone For Kids' Online Classes

A man in Himachal Pradesh sold his cow, which was his sole source of income, to purchase a mobile phone so that his two children could get access to online classes.

Kuldip Kumar of Jwalamukhi in Kangra district said that after the schools shut down in March, his children, who are in Class 4 and Class 2, could not continue their studies since the classes shifted online and they had no smartphone.

Kuldip was under immense pressure to buy a smartphone so that his children could attend online classes. He was told by teachers that if he wanted his children to continue their studies, he needed to buy a smartphone.

Kuldip approached several banks and money lenders to get a loan of Rs 6,000, but no one helped him due to his poor financial condition. In the end, he was forced to sell his cow for Rs 6,000.

With this Rs 6,000, he bought a smartphone for his children.

Kuldip, his wife and his two children live a mud hut in Jwalamukhi. The family does not possess a BPL card.

Kuldip said that he approached the village panchayat multiple times to seek financial assistance, but he was not offered any help.

Meanwhile, Jwalamukhi MLA Ramesh Dhawala told The Tribune that he had directed the Block Development Officer and the Sub Divisional Magistrate to offer financial help to Kuldip Kumar immediately.

