'Off-Roading Experience': Bengaluru Woman Shares Video Of Road With '40 Potholes In A 200 M Stretch'

Heavy downpour over the last few weeks has again put the residents of Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, on tenterhooks. A 16-second long clip is now going viral on the internet where a bike rider is seen riding through a ramshackle road which has multiple potholes, an experience the user described as "off-roading".

A Twitter user named Ankita Banerjee posted the video on July 21 and said there are at least 40 potholes in a 200-metre stretch of road. She tagged Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and asked for their response on the issue, reported Hindustan Times.

She shared the footage with a caption that reads, "Off roading experience in Bengaluru! 40 potholes in a 200m stretch. @bbmpcommr any comments?"

The clip raises questions about the effectiveness of the city civic body in tackling the rains, potholes and road safety. So far, it has received over 12K views with 136 likes and 65 retweets.

What Does The Video Show?

The video is believed to be shot at a road near Village Hypermarket, Spice Garden Layout at the end of the Marathahalli bridge in Bengaluru.

It shows several vehicles and commuters struggling to skip the numerous potholes on the road and drive through the narrow lanes. Various other residents expressed their dismay in response to the viral footage and urged the administration to repair these roads with immediate effect.

Reaction By Netizens On Road's Video

After the clip went viral on social media, the local task force of Mahadevapura responded and thanked Banerjee for highlighting the issue. The body stated that the road was an encroachment and the work is underway to recover it.

They wrote, "Thanks for highlighting the issue. This "road" is an encroachment of the Rajakaluve BBMP Zonal Commissioner working on recovering the encroachment."

Thanks for highlighting the issue. This "road" is an encroachment of the Rajakaluve



A Twitter user replied anguishly to the shared video and wrote, "We have bbmp, state govt, central govt & courts sleeping, why no action on bbmp engineers & contractors who layed the roads, courts wake up before its too late & take action".



Another user left a sarcastic comment under the video post and wrote, "Best off-road experience in Bengaluru. BBMP can make some money out of it. What say @MTF_Mobility".

