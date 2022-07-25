Just 27% Productivity In First Week Of Monsoon Session, Reveals Rajya Sabha Secretariat

The Rajya Sabha has reported productivity of only 26.90 per cent in the first week of the current monsoon session. The house transacted business only for 1 hour and 16 minutes during the first three days, while it improved to 5 hours and 31 minutes during the last two days of the week.

Time Allocated For Discussions

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat revealed that a total of 18 hours and 44 minutes of the planned sitting time of the house has been lost due to disturbances and forced adjournments.

A discussion of two-and-a-half-hour, amounting to 37 per cent of the complete functional time on a Private Member's Bill on the Right to Health on Friday (July 22), the last day of the week, helped somewhat improve the productivity.

The RS Secretariat said the question hour could be taken up only on the last two days of the week, for a total time of 1 hour and 50 minutes, accounting for 27 per cent of the whole functional time of the house.

Separate Discussion On GST Hike & Price Rise

The upper house witnessed disruption over opposition demand for a discussion on GST hike and price rise under Rule 267, suspending rules for taking up this matter, reported NDTV.

M Venkaiah Naidu, the chairman, informed the upper house that it has been decided to take up a separate discussion on price rise. He also spoke to some opposition leaders seeking to retrieve normalcy in the house.

Other Key Takeaways From First Week Of Monsoon Session

The upper house Secretariat stated that during the first week of the ongoing session, 22 of the 75 listed Starred Questions were orally responded to in the Rajya Sabha, and the members made five special mentions, reported The Times of India.

The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prevention of Unlawful Activities) Bill, 2022, was discussed for 42 minutes, with the participation of eight house members.

Further, as many as nine Private Members' Bills were introduced during the week, also thirty newly-elected members made and subscribed oaths/affirmations in the house.

