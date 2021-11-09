Four Children Die After Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Hospital In Bhopal

In a tragic incident, four infants died in a fire that broke out in the ICU of Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal on Monday, November 8. The blaze started in the third floor of the building which houses the ICU around 9 pm. The State Government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.





भोपाल के कमला नेहरू अस्पताल में कल एक हृदय विदारक और अत्यंत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना घटी, जिसके कारण हमारे कई नौनिहाल चले गये।



मन और आत्मा व्यथित है। मैंने जांच के निर्देश दिये हैं।



यह लापरवाही, आपराधिक लापरवाही है। इसमें जो भी दोषी होगा, उसे बख्शा नहीं जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/0oSmELkuiG — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 9, 2021

Compensation To Parents

The State Government has announced an ex-gratia of ₹ 4 lakh for the family of the deceased, reported The Hindu. "There were 40 children in the ward, out of which 36 are safe. An ex-gratia of 4 lakh will be given to the parent of each deceased," Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said. A short circuit may have caused the blaze, he added.

Fire brigade officials said that a hospital employee, alerted the control room about the blaze on the third floor. A dozen of fire tenders, along with the team of Koh e Fiza police station, rushed to the site, and the situation was brought under control. "The flames and burning wire caused chaos, and smog engulfed the floor," said Bhopal Municipal Corporation Fire Officer Rameshwar Neel.

Angry family members of some infants alleged that instead of saving the children, the hospital staff fled. The hospital had not applied for a fire safety no-objection certificate, officials said, adding that safety equipment was also not functioning.

