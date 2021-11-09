All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Four Children Die After Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Hospital In Bhopal

Image Credit: The Times of India

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Four Children Die After Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Hospital In Bhopal

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Madhya Pradesh,  9 Nov 2021 8:50 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

The blaze at Kamala Nehru Hospital started in the third floor of the building which houses the ICU around 9 pm on November 8. Angry family members of some infants alleged that instead of saving the children, the hospital staff fled.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a tragic incident, four infants died in a fire that broke out in the ICU of Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal on Monday, November 8. The blaze started in the third floor of the building which houses the ICU around 9 pm. The State Government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.


Compensation To Parents

The State Government has announced an ex-gratia of 4 lakh for the family of the deceased, reported The Hindu. "There were 40 children in the ward, out of which 36 are safe. An ex-gratia of 4 lakh will be given to the parent of each deceased," Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said. A short circuit may have caused the blaze, he added.

Fire brigade officials said that a hospital employee, alerted the control room about the blaze on the third floor. A dozen of fire tenders, along with the team of Koh e Fiza police station, rushed to the site, and the situation was brought under control. "The flames and burning wire caused chaos, and smog engulfed the floor," said Bhopal Municipal Corporation Fire Officer Rameshwar Neel.

Angry family members of some infants alleged that instead of saving the children, the hospital staff fled. The hospital had not applied for a fire safety no-objection certificate, officials said, adding that safety equipment was also not functioning.

Also Read: Unidentified Gunmen Shoot Down One More Civilian In Kashmir



Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Shweta Singh
Fire accident 
ICU 
MP 
Kamla Nehru Hospital 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X