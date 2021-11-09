All section
Unidentified Gunmen Shoot Down One More Civilian In Kashmir

Image Credit: The North Lines (Representational Image)

Jammu and Kashmir,  9 Nov 2021 8:12 AM GMT

In the second targeted killing in the last 24 hours, unidentified terrorists shot Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, a resident of Bandipore, at around 8:00 PM.

Terrorists have gunned down yet another civilian in a targeted killing in the old city area of Srinagar on Monday evening. According to the sources in Police, unidentified shooters shot at Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, a resident of a Bandipore, in the late evening. Khan worked as a salesman in Roshan Lal Mawa's dry fruit shop. Mawa is a Kashmiri Pandit who returned to the Valley in 2018 to set up his shop.

Hindustan Times quoted the spokesperson for Jammu & Kashmir Police, "Terrorists fired upon one civilian identified as Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, son of Ghulam Mohammad Khan resident of Astengoo Bandipora at Borikadal area of Srinagar." He further added, "In this terror incident, he sustained critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for the treatment where he succumbed to his injuries". The security forces have reportedly cordoned off the area to trace the assailants better.

Second Killing In 24 Hours

Khan's killing was the second targeted killing in the last 24 hours. Previously, militants had gunned down the 29-year-old Police constable Tawseef Ahmad Wani. Former Chief Minister of J&K Omar Abdullah condemned the killing and said, "The dastardly killing of Ibrahim is reprehensible & I unreservedly condemn it. Unfortunately, Ibrahim is the latest in a series of targeted killings in the valley, especially Srinagar".


13 Killings Since October 1

Since October 1, 13 people have been killed so far, and five of them are non-local labourers, and seven killings out of the total happened in Srinagar. Multiple gunfights broke out by the security personnel to identify those behind the attacks. Security has been bolstered in the city, as the repeated killings have infused a sense of panic among the locals.

In his review meeting held in October, Home Minister Amit Shah had also discussed the killings of civilians and non-local labourers. He had directed the chiefs of intelligence and investigative agencies and security personnel to wipe out terror from the Valley vigorously.

Also Read: After Effects Of NCPCR Rage: NCERT Drops Transgender Persons Manual From Website

Jammu & Kashmir 
Targeted Killings 

