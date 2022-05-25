Uttar Pradesh: 39 People Killed In Rain-Related Incidents In Single Day, CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Aid

As many as thirty-nine people lost their lives, and three were injured in different rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh in a single day.

As per the state government's press release on Monday, the unfortunate incidents resulted from the high-intensity dust storm, lightning, thunderstorms and drowning in several districts of the state.

The release added that the animals were also got affected as three were reported injured.

The statement read, "Owing to incidents of dust storms, lightning and thunderstorms and drowning in the state on May 23, 39 people lost their lives, and three were injured. Three animals also died," quoted NDTV.

Detailed Description Of Deaths

The revenue department informed that one person each was killed due to lightning in Aligarh, Shahjahanpur and Banda, and two in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

In addition, one person each lost their life due to drowning in Agra, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Kaushambi, and two people in Pratapgarh.

Further, in dust storms, one person each was killed in Amethi, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Firozabad, Muzaffarnagar and Jaunpur; two each in Varanasi, Barabanki, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia and Gonda, and three each in Kaushambi and Sitapur.

Chief Minister Announces Aid

CM Yogi Adityanath expressed deep grief over the loss of life due to storm, lightning and drowning in various districts of the state and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

CM श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज ने आंधी-तूफान, बारिश व आकाशीय बिजली की घटनाओं से प्रभावित जनपदों के जिलाधिकारियों को पीड़ित व्यक्तियों/परिवारों को निर्धारित मानक के अनुसार तत्काल राहत पहुंचाने के निर्देश दिए हैं।



उन्होंने कहा है कि लापरवाही या शिथिलता बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) May 24, 2022

Yogi has announced to provide ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of those who died from the State Disaster Response Fund and immediate relief amount to the injured, along with those who suffered the animal loss, reported The Hindustan Times.



The CM has directed the officials concerned to provide the financial assistance and relief work actively in the state. He added that the state government was determined to provide full support to all those affected.

Also Read: 19 Children Among 21 Killed In Texas Elementary School Shooting, Teen Gunman Dead