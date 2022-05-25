All section
Caste discrimination
19 Children Among 21 Killed In Texas Elementary School Shooting, Teen Gunman Dead

Image Credit- Facebook/ UCISD Robb Elementary, Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
19 Children Among 21 Killed In Texas Elementary School Shooting, Teen Gunman Dead

Others/World,  25 May 2022 7:18 AM GMT

The shooter killed his grandmother before fleeing from the scene, crashing his getaway car and launching a bloody rampage at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 130 km west of San Antonio.

In the United States' worst school shooting in about a decade, an 18-year-old teenager shot and killed at least 19 children and two teachers after storming into an elementary school in Texas on May 24 (local time). He also killed his grandmother.

Soon after the incident, the shooter was shot dead by responding officers. However, the incident stunned the nation and the entire world, reigniting the debate over the US gun lobby and the country's cycle of mass shootings, reported Indian Express.

Gunman Shot Dead By Police

The 18-year-old suspect, identified as Salvador Ramos, is a resident of Uvalde and is believed to be armed with a handgun and a rifle. He opened fire on Tuesday morning at children and staff of Robb Elementary School in the city of Texas, US. At least 19 students and three adults were killed in the mass shooting.

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas stated that the shooter was apparently shot dead by police officers. He said that two personnel were struck by gunfire; however, they didn't sustain any serious injuries. He assured that he would "fully investigate" the incident.

He added, "I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials with all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal," quoted India Today.

Killed His Grandmother Before Mass Shooting

The shooter also killed his grandmother before fleeing from the scene, then crashing his getaway car and launching a bloody rampage at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 130 km west of San Antonio.

The officials say that the motive was not immediately clear, although the gunman acted alone.

US Presidents Reacted

US President Joe Biden made an emotional appeal for new restrictions on firearms at the White House shortly after returning from a five-day trip to Asia.

Former US President Barack Obama expressed grief on the incident and issued a statement on Twitter, calling for action to prevent further gun violence.

Also Read: New York: At Least 10 Killed In 'Racially Motivated' Shooting At Buffalo Supermarket, Gunman Surrendered

Texas School Shooting 
US Gun Laws 
Mass Shooting 
Joe Biden 

