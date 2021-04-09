Delhi: 35 AIIMS Staff Members, 37 Doctors At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Test Positive For COVID-19

At least 35 staff members of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) have been found positive for coronavirus. The staff includes doctors and nurses.

Meanwhile, as many as 37 doctors at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19. While 32 of them have mild symptoms and are in home isolation, five are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Ironically, all the 37 doctors who have tested positive were vaccinated.



"Serving COVID-19 patients at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 37 doctors of the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. The majority of these corona warriors have mild symptoms. Thirty-two doctors are in home isolation and the rest five are admitted in the hospital," a hospital source said. Reported by Zee News.



The hospital has been among the facilities which have been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic for nearly a year.



Cautioning the people of Delhi about the rising daily COVID-19 figures, health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said if the current trend continues, the national capital would soon breach its record of the highest single-day spike, reported India Today.



Delhi recorded 7,437 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day surge this year, while 24 people died due to the infection, taking the number of deaths to 11,157, according to the city's health department.

Delhi is among 10 states besides Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab that have shown a steep rise in the daily cases accounting for 84.21 per cent of the 1.26 lakh new infections on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.



