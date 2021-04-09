Trending

Delhi: 35 AIIMS Staff Members, 37 Doctors At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Test Positive For COVID-19

While 32 of them have mild symptoms and are in home isolation, five are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Ironically, all the 37 doctors who have tested positive were vaccinated.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   9 April 2021 11:45 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-04-09T17:24:20+05:30
Writer : Sanya Kakkar | Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Abhishek M
Delhi: 35 AIIMS Staff Members, 37 Doctors At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Test Positive For COVID-19

Image Credit: Wikimedia 

At least 35 staff members of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) have been found positive for coronavirus. The staff includes doctors and nurses.

Meanwhile, as many as 37 doctors at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19. While 32 of them have mild symptoms and are in home isolation, five are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Ironically, all the 37 doctors who have tested positive were vaccinated.

"Serving COVID-19 patients at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 37 doctors of the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. The majority of these corona warriors have mild symptoms. Thirty-two doctors are in home isolation and the rest five are admitted in the hospital," a hospital source said. Reported by Zee News.

The hospital has been among the facilities which have been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic for nearly a year.

Cautioning the people of Delhi about the rising daily COVID-19 figures, health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said if the current trend continues, the national capital would soon breach its record of the highest single-day spike, reported India Today.

Delhi recorded 7,437 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day surge this year, while 24 people died due to the infection, taking the number of deaths to 11,157, according to the city's health department.

Delhi is among 10 states besides Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab that have shown a steep rise in the daily cases accounting for 84.21 per cent of the 1.26 lakh new infections on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Also Read: 'No Violations In Rafale Deal With India', Says Dassault Aviation, Rejects Claims Of Paying Middleman

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sanya Kakkar

Sanya Kakkar

(Remote Intern)

She is a travel enthusiast. Keeps travelling, seeking adventure and ways to learn from and interact with cultures which are very different from her own. She particularly drawn to ancient traditions which are still surviving and evolving. To stories of people working in unique, challenging environments and those who live in close bond with nature. Her main goal as a journalist is to create combine a sense of story which conveys the truth.

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

Digital Editor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian