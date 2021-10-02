All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
350 Crimes A Day Committed Against Children During COVID-19 Pandemic: Report

Credits: Pixabay  (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

350 Crimes A Day Committed Against Children During COVID-19 Pandemic: Report

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  2 Oct 2021 9:20 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Among the five states, Madhya Pradesh recorded the maximum number of cases (13.2%), followed by Uttar Pradesh with 11.8%, Maharashtra (11.1%), West Bengal (7.9%), and Bihar (5.1%). West Bengal saw a 63% increase, replacing Delhi, which topped the list in 2019.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

An average of 350 crimes against children per day was recorded in India when the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020. A total of 1,28,531 crimes were reported in a single year, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data revealed.

The analysis was conducted by an NGO, Child Rights and You (CRY). The data has shown how child protection was compromised during the lockdown.

However, there was a 13.3 per cent fall in the cases reported in 2019. Around 1,48,185 crimes were committed against children, which is about 400 cases per day, NDTV reported.

"Though there is a drop in total number of crimes against children, child marriage has increased 50 per cent and online abuse has increased 400 per cent in one year," said the child rights organisation, as reported by NDTV.

Crimes Increased By 381%

In one decade, there has been a 381 per cent increase; at the same time, the number of overall crimes decreased by 2.2 per cent in the country.

Top Five States

Among states, Madhya Pradesh recorded the maximum number of cases (13.2 per cent), followed by Uttar Pradesh with 11.8 per cent, Maharashtra (11.1 per cent), West Bengal (7.9 per cent) and Bihar (5.1 per cent).

West Bengal saw a 63 per cent increase, replacing Delhi, which topped the list in 2019.

Increase in Child Marriage Cases

A 50 percent increase was recorded under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, with 785 cases.

"School closures, mobility restrictions to contain the spread of the pandemic and the economic slowdown impacted livelihoods and household economic and food security of marginalised families. Therefore, it was highly likely that it contributed to increasing children's vulnerabilities to child labour, child marriage, child trafficking, as well as cases of gender-based violence," CRY Director Priti Mahara told the media.

Also Read: Five Indian Navy Mountaineers Go Missing In Uttarakhand Avalanche, Search Operations Underway

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
crimes 
children 
violence 
child marriage 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X