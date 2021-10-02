All section
Five Indian Navy Mountaineers Go Missing In Uttarakhand Avalanche, Search Operations Underway

Five Indian Navy Mountaineers Go Missing In Uttarakhand Avalanche, Search Operations Underway

Uttarakhand,  2 Oct 2021 5:51 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

A rescue team of Uttarkashi’s Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) was deployed on Friday, but it was called off owing to bad weather conditions. Officials informed the search operations would resume on Saturday.

Five members of the mountaineering expedition team of the Indian Navy went missing after the avalanche hit Uttarakhand. Around 20 climbers embarked on the expedition journey from Mumbai on September 3 to Mt.Trishul in the Bageshwar district.

Later, ten mountaineers started their climb to the 7,120-metre height peak. While the five returned safely, the others were trapped in the snowslide that hit 5:00 am.

The Navy sent an SOS to Uttarkashi's Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) around 11:00 am, following which, they deployed a rescue team on Friday, October 1. But the search operations were called off at 4:00 pm owing to bad weather conditions, News18 reported.

Team head, principal Colonel Amit Bisht, informed that they had reached up to Joshimath, but the weather was impeding their progress and said they would resume on Saturday.

A multi-agency team of the Indian Army, Air Force, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) assisted by a helicopter are engaged in the rescue operation, the media reported.

