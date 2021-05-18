270 Doctors Succumbed To COVID-19 In Second Wave: Indian Medical Association

Doctors have been at the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic ever since it struck the world last year. They are deprived of food and sleep and have to spend long hours in PPE suits that are uncomfortable. Then, of course, there is the fear of exposure to the virus.

According to the latest data released by the India Medical Association(IMA), the country has lost as many as 270 doctors in the second wave of COVID. Dr Jayesh Lele, the general secretary of IMA, told NDTV, that the association found that many doctors have not taken the jab.

He also accentuated the fact that doctors across the country are understaffed and overworked which impacts their mental and physical being, adding to their overall vulnerabilities. He urged the government to take appropriate measures to strengthen the healthcare workforce.

Notably, only 66 percent of healthcare workers have been vaccinated so far. Among the states, Bihar registered the highest numbers of deaths of physicians (78), followed by Uttar Pradesh (37), Delhi (29), and Andhra Pradesh (22), reported Hindustan Times.



Not Just A Casualty

Perhaps the most heart-wrenching story in this context has been that of Dr Anas Mujahid. The 26-year-old was a junior resident doctor at Delhi's Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, a dedicated COVID centre.

He passed away within hours of testing positive. Mujahid exhibited mild symptoms and had an antigen test done at the hospital. Within a few hours, he collapsed and died due to intracranial bleeding. The doctor had not received the vaccine shot. He is survived by his parents and four siblings.

