Delhi: Doctors Point At Lack Of Coordination For Oxygen Crisis, Urge To Establish Centralised Help System

Delhi has been reporting over 20,000 fresh COVID-19 cases daily for nearly two weeks now. People are trying to reach out to authorities and every one possible for help on Twitter, Instagram, and Whatsapp.

Several verified social media accounts are filled with posts requesting oxygen for their loved ones.

In many hospitals, telephones are continuously ringing. However, they are not able to attend all calls. As a result, many patients are left on their own for treatment. Doctors from both government and private hospitals have urged the Centre to create a centralised system for patients who are currently dependent on the Delhi Corona app to check the availability of beds, reported The Indian Express.

According to Delhi government officials, the 1031 helpline created for the COVID patients, where doctors on the line help them with the future course of action. However, the number is usually not reachable. In such a case, patients are redirected to the Delhi Corona app to inquire about the availability of beds.

However, many hospitals, despite the availability of oxygen beds, refused to admit patients. According to the report, the many hospitals in which beds are available as per the app said they don't have beds when called.

Since the oxygen crisis began, people in the national capital are also bearing the brunt of the tussle between Centre and Delhi. The conflict has only aggravated the situation.

According to an epidemiologist at a government hospital in Delhi, there is a complete lack of coordination between the state and the Centre.

"A centralised control room that actually works is what we need, but the governments are not being able to provide anything other than a headless chicken approach," The Indian Express quoted the epidemiologist as saying.

Dr Sumit Ray, medical superintendent at Holy Family Hospital, said that the situation is so worse that people are forced to run around in the heat to find a bed when their oxygen levels are 70.

"This should not be happening. The government must create a system where patients can go, and then they are assigned hospitals. No private system can cater to them. The government will have to step in," said Dr Ray.

The Holy Family hospital that had initially set aside 270 beds for COVID patients later had to increase its capacity to 390 to match the rising cases load. From corridors to the spaces between beds in ICU wards, every corner of the hospital is being used to accommodate patients. Yet, Dr Ray said, they are unable to help all patients who come begging for help in the hospital with the rising cases.

Delhi witnessed 20,394 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The positivity rate dipped from 32 per cent to 28 per cent. This is the first time in a week that the positivity rate has gone below 30 per cent. The city recorded 407 fatalities due to COVID-19.

Also Read: Supreme Court Questions The Centre On Shortage Of Oxygen Supply To Delhi