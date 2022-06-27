All section
Caste discrimination
Jharkhand: 27 Students Booked Over Ragging For Beating Juniors In Tribal Hostel, Probe Underway

Image Credits: Pixabay, The SIA College

The Logical Indian Crew

Jharkhand: 27 Students Booked Over Ragging For Beating Juniors In Tribal Hostel, Probe Underway

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Jharkhand,  27 Jun 2022 7:38 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The senior students ragged beat their juniors separately in groups and assaulted them overnight in semi-naked conditions. The juniors were summoned for failing to oblige the seniors by organising a feast and not inviting them.

At least twenty-seven students have been booked for allegedly assaulting 40 inmates during ragging at a tribal welfare boys' hostel in Jharkhand's Dumka district.

As per the FIR lodged at the Town Police Station, senior students ragged and beat their juniors separately in groups of four at midnight and assaulted them overnight in semi-naked conditions.

Beaten For Not Inviting Seniors

The juniors were summoned for failing to oblige the senior students by organising a feast and not inviting them to relish chicken curry and rice, The New Indian Express reported.

"All of a sudden, around 1 am on June 22, seniors knocked at my door and asked me to come with them forcefully. As soon as I entered their room, they switched off the lights and started thrashing me. When I asked them why, they said we were being beaten up for not doing 'Dobu Johar' (greeting)," one of the juniors, Gabriel Hambrom, said.

Another junior shared that they were asked to enter room number 101 separately in a group of four and assaulted badly in semi-naked condition.

"The seniors, while assaulting us, were repeatedly saying that why we did not invite them for the feast organised after winning the 'poultry chicken," said Vimal Murmu, adding that they were all stripped before being beaten up black and blue.

Probe Initiated

Meanwhile, a probe has been initiated into the matter, and the arrests will be made accordingly.

"So far, we have lodged an FIR against 27 accused, and an investigation is underway. No arrest has been made yet," said Dumka SP Amber Lakra. He added that action will be taken against those who will be found involved directly.

The junior undergraduate students, who are inmates of the tribal welfare hostel number five located on SP College premises, had filed their joint complaint to the police on June 25.

Also Read: Agnipath Scheme: Indian Air Force Receives Around 57,000 Applications Within 3 Days Of Registration

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Ragging 
Tribal Hostel 
Tribal Students 
Jharkhand Hostel 

