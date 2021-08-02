In a period of three years, between 2017-2019, nearly 24,000 children in the age bracket of 14-18 years of age died by suicide. The Centre recently presented the data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in Parliament.

Reasons Behind Deaths

Among the deaths, 4,046 children killed themselves owing to academic pressure, precisely, failing in examinations, while 639 fatalities were attributed to marriage-related cases.

At least 3,315 children died by suicide due to love affairs, while 2,567 children took their lives due to illness. The data showed that 81 children died by suicide after suffering physical abuse, Hindustan Times reported.

Many died over the grief of a loved one, substance abuse, alcohol addiction, unwanted pregnancy, owing to social reputation, unemployment, poverty, idol-worshipping, and other ideological causes.

Girls More In Number

Of the total, 13,325 were females in the age group of 14-18 years. Among 639 children who died due to marriage pressure, 411 of them were girls.

Increase In Numbers

The number of deaths saw a steady increase every year - from 8,029 in 2017 to 8,162 in 2018 to 8,377 in 2019. Madhya Pradesh reported the maximum number of suicide cases, followed by West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

Responding to the report, several child rights activists emphasised the importance of including life skill training in the school curriculum and making mental health education primary importance.

Speaking to the media, the CEO of CRY-Child Rights and You Puja Marwaha said that the suicides among younger children were mainly impulsive and heavily influenced by emotions.

The deaths among teenagers are primarily associated with feelings of stress, self-doubt, pressure to succeed, financial uncertainty, and so forth. They find suicide as the end of all the ongoing issues.

