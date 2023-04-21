24-Year-Old Software Engineer From Bengaluru Writes Note On Loneliness, Netizens React
Writer: Tanveer Singh Kapoor
He is pursuing my masters in journalism at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and aspires to be a sports journalist.
Karnataka, 21 April 2023 12:24 PM GMT | Updated 21 April 2023 12:29 PM GMTcheck update history
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
A note from a 24-year-old Bengaluru software engineer got trending on Twitter, who wrote about feeling “lonely” and “overwhelmed” in life despite earning 58 lakhs.
A note from a 24-year-old Bengaluru software engineer got trending on Twitter, who wrote about feeling “lonely” and “overwhelmed” in life despite earning 58 lakhs.
The note was originally posted on an app named Grapevine, which is known for its anonymity. However, it was re-shared on Twitter, and it gained a lot of interactions. “The other India,” they wrote as they tweeted the note.
The software engineer’s post was shared on April 19. It has accumulated more than 4 lakh views, and the numbers keep increasing. To add to that, the tweet has gained more than 1,000 likes. People share different comments while reacting to the post.
Here's How Netizens Reacted
Plenty of Twitter users were surprised to know that the software engineer was earning 58 LPA at the age of 24. One of the users quoted, "This income at 24?"
Another user tweeted about loneliness being the "curse of modern life" and how society doesn't acknowledge it.
Many could relate to the engineer's loneliness. "The struggle is real," replied a user.
Also Read: Recent Study Indicates Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage In India Could Help Reduce Anxiety