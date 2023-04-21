24-Year-Old Software Engineer From Bengaluru Writes Note On Loneliness, Netizens React

A note from a 24-year-old Bengaluru software engineer got trending on Twitter, who wrote about feeling “lonely” and “overwhelmed” in life despite earning 58 lakhs.

The note was originally posted on an app named Grapevine, which is known for its anonymity. However, it was re-shared on Twitter, and it gained a lot of interactions. “The other India,” they wrote as they tweeted the note.

The software engineer’s post was shared on April 19. It has accumulated more than 4 lakh views, and the numbers keep increasing. To add to that, the tweet has gained more than 1,000 likes. People share different comments while reacting to the post.

Here's How Netizens Reacted

Plenty of Twitter users were surprised to know that the software engineer was earning 58 LPA at the age of 24. One of the users quoted, "This income at 24?"

Another user tweeted about loneliness being the "curse of modern life" and how society doesn't acknowledge it.

People being sarcastic and envious in the comments, probably distracted by the 58lpa.



He is lonely and longs for human connection. And it's a valid need for everyone, irrespective of salary.



Loneliness is the curse of modern life and we don't acknowledge it. — D. (@Disstillmyname) April 20, 2023

Many could relate to the engineer's loneliness. "The struggle is real," replied a user.

Also Read: Recent Study Indicates Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage In India Could Help Reduce Anxiety