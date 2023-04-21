All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
24-Year-Old Software Engineer From Bengaluru Writes Note On Loneliness, Netizens React

Image Credits: Pexels (Representative)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

24-Year-Old Software Engineer From Bengaluru Writes Note On Loneliness, Netizens React

Tanveer Singh Kapoor

Writer: Tanveer Singh Kapoor

Tanveer Singh Kapoor

Tanveer Singh Kapoor

Remote Intern

He is pursuing my masters in journalism at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and aspires to be a sports journalist.

See article by Tanveer Singh Kapoor

Karnataka,  21 April 2023 12:24 PM GMT  | Updated 21 April 2023 12:29 PM GMTcheck update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Producer

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Producer

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

A note from a 24-year-old Bengaluru software engineer got trending on Twitter, who wrote about feeling “lonely” and “overwhelmed” in life despite earning 58 lakhs.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

A note from a 24-year-old Bengaluru software engineer got trending on Twitter, who wrote about feeling “lonely” and “overwhelmed” in life despite earning 58 lakhs.

The note was originally posted on an app named Grapevine, which is known for its anonymity. However, it was re-shared on Twitter, and it gained a lot of interactions. “The other India,” they wrote as they tweeted the note.

The software engineer’s post was shared on April 19. It has accumulated more than 4 lakh views, and the numbers keep increasing. To add to that, the tweet has gained more than 1,000 likes. People share different comments while reacting to the post.

Here's How Netizens Reacted

Plenty of Twitter users were surprised to know that the software engineer was earning 58 LPA at the age of 24. One of the users quoted, "This income at 24?"

Another user tweeted about loneliness being the "curse of modern life" and how society doesn't acknowledge it.

Many could relate to the engineer's loneliness. "The struggle is real," replied a user.

Also Read: Recent Study Indicates Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage In India Could Help Reduce Anxiety

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tanveer Singh Kapoor
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Bengaluru 
Software Engineer 
Loneliness 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X