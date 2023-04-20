All section
Recent Study Indicates Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage In India Could Help Reduce Anxiety

Image Credits: World Economic Forum Representative)

India,  20 April 2023

A team of psychologists, academics, and researchers conducted a survey earlier this month to assess the effects of legalizing same-sex marriage on India's mental health and how it will help people relieve anxiety.

With the Supreme Court currently hearing petitions seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages, a survey by The Time Group found that legalizing such unions will improve the mental health of LGBTQIA+ people. Especially among youth, it will reduce anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts.

According to initial data released on Sunday, most respondents supported legislation granting same-sex unions the right to marriage equality because it would improve the social, legal, and mental health outcomes for LGBTQIA community members and their families.

The study also demonstrates a significant relationship between the social, emotional, and psychological health of individuals and society on the one hand and the rule of law and policy on the other. The survey included 5,825 people from 27 states and used an English-language online questionnaire. The participants ranged in age from 18 to 60, out of which 37% self-identified as LGBTQIA+, according to a report in The Hindu.

Increasing Sense Of Belonging

A staggering 87% of respondents agreed that the Supreme Court of India's decriminalization of homosexuality under Section 377 in 2018 improved the mental health of sexual minorities by lowering stigma, increasing support and acceptance, as well as increasing a sense of belonging. This is a case in point of how legalizing same-sex marriage will benefit mental health.

Only 3% of those polled opposed same-sex marriage, and their objections were based on cultural, religious, and natural factors such as reproduction and nature. Besides that, some survey respondents claimed that homosexuality was a "Western concept."

However, a whopping 91% of the respondents believed that legalizing these unions would reduce youth mental distress. Overall, there were raised hopes that legalizing same-sex unions would improve the mental health of LGBTQIA+ individuals and their families in India.

"The fear of violence, discrimination, and rejection can be a constant source of stress and anxiety," according to one participant. Same-sex marriage legalization can alleviate this stress by establishing a more stable and safe legal framework for relationships. As per the survey report, "acceptance and sense of belonging were highlighted in the survey findings as key parameters of individual and societal well-being."

