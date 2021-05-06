Bihar: 30 Ventilators Bought Under PM-Cares Fund Lie Unused Due To Lack Of Operators In Hospitals

In Bihar, 30 ventilators, provided under the PM-Cares Fund last year, have been found lying unused in government hospitals of Nalanda, Siwan, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Saharsa and Buxar districts.

Apart from this, 177 new ventilators were found in the same condition in other districts for years.

Last year, around 207 ventilators were allotted to Bihar for hospitals in 36 districts in March under the PM CARES Fund.

"Since then, ventilators in 36 districts of the state have not been made operational simply because there are no operators. It shows how the state government is concerned about the health care system," a senior doctor told The New Indian Express preferring anonymity.

The state health society has decided to release these ventilators to private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients for the next three months on some given conditions.

Applications have been sought from private hospitals. However, sources said only a few private hospitals have responded to the offer so far.



According to the official figures, six new ventilators are lying unused each in Siwan, home district of state health minister Mangal Pandey, Nalanda, the home district of CM Nitish Kumar, Katihar and Saharsa of deputy CM Tar Kishor Prasad, West Champaran, the home district of another deputy CM Renu Devi and Bhagalpur-Buxar, which are home district and Lok Sabha constituency of Ashwini Choubey.

The second wave of the pandemic continues to wreak havoc in Bihar. The state recorded the highest and first-ever three-digit figures of COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday.

According to the official data released by the health department on Tuesday, the state reported 105 deaths due to COVID-19 complications and 14,794 new cases in the last 24 hours across the state.

