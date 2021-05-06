DRDO Provides 75 Oxygen Cylinders To Delhi Govt, 40 To ITBP COVID-19 Care Facility

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has handed over 75 cylinders to the Delhi government amid the current oxygen crisis affecting the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Apart from this, the organisation has also said that it will contribute another 40 cylinders to the ITBP-run COVID-19 care centre in the national capital.

Each of these oxygen cylinders has a capacity of 10,000 litres. These cylinders are expected to aid the growing demand for oxygen in Delhi as it witnesses a massive COVID-19 surge.

"DRDO has handed over 75 cylinders to the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi, yesterday, 29th April 2021. Forty oxygen cylinders of the same capacity are being handed over to Cabinet Secretariat officials today, 30th April 2021, for utilisation at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB), Chhatarpur, New Delhi," the DRDO said in a statement.

To meet the urgent requirement of oxygen in various parts of the country, the @DRDO_India is arranging big size oxygen cylinders for fulfilling requirements of different hospitals.



The oxygen cylinders supplied by DRDO are high-pressure seamless cylinders certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards and approved by PESO (Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organization), Government of India, which have been specially airlifted from Vadodara.



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will set up 500 oxygen plants under the PM Cares Fund within 3 months to augment oxygen supply across the country in wake of the COVID-19 surge in the country.

Some of these oxygen plants will be installed at four Delhi hospitals and AIIMS Jhajjhar by May 10, reported India Today.



The Medical Oxygen Plant (MOP) technology developed by DRDO for OnBoard Oxygen Generation for India's indigenous fighter jet, Light Combat Aircraft Tejas will also be used in these oxygen plants.

The oxygen plant is designed to produce 1,000 litres per minute and the system caters to 190 patients at a flow rate of 5 litres per minute and can charge 195 cylinders per day, the DRDO said.

After establishing oxygen plants, hospitals will be able to generate on-site medical oxygen, in a cost-effective manner with this oxygen plant rather than depending upon sourcing it from other places.

