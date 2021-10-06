All section
Karnataka Horror: 23-Yr-Old Woman Set On Fire For Resisting Rape, Dies; Accused Arrested

Karnataka,  6 Oct 2021 6:16 AM GMT

The news created outrage among citizens, who demanded justice and stringent action against the perpetrator. State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra assured of severe punishment for the accused.

Karnataka reported a horrific incident where a 23-year-old woman was set ablaze for combating a rape attempt by a man who lived in the same village as hers. The Surapura Police registered a case after the accused surrendered, Hindustan Times reported.

Both are residents of the Chowdeshwarihala village in the Yadgir district.

Victim Approached In Absence Of Husband

According to the report, the incident took place last week, on October 3, when the accused Gangeppa entered the woman's house in the wee hours, at around 2:00 am, while her husband was away for work. He forced himself on her to sexually assault her.

But when the victim resisted, the accused left the house. After a few hours, he came back with a can full of petrol that he took from his motorcycle, poured it on her, and set her on fire.

The neighbours reached the spot after they heard the woman crying out of pain. They extinguished the fire and rushed her to the nearby hospital. The medical staff referred her to the Kalaburagi district hospital due to her grave situation. Her condition worsened, and she succumbed to the injuries the following day.

Superintendent of police, Yadgir, CB Vedamurthy, informed the team had recorded the victim's statement earlier and lodged a sou motu case. Reports state that the team will soon file a chargesheet in the case.

Later, Gangeppa surrendered to the police and detailed how he committed the crime.

The news created outrage among citizens, who demanded justice and stringent action against the perpetrator. State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra assured of severe punishment for the accused.

Not An Isolated Incident

Last week, a video of an inhuman act was reported from Yadgir, where four men brutally assaulted, stripped and sexually abused a woman belonging to the Dalit community. The rapists were then seen clicking images with the victim while abusing her.

Though the video was a year old, the police successfully arrested nine people in the case.

Also Read: Delhi: Unable To Repay Rs 300, Five People Stab Man To Death

