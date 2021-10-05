Delhi: Unable To Repay Rs 300, Five People Stab Man To Death

All section
Delhi,  5 Oct 2021 11:50 AM GMT

The deceased had borrowed the money from one of the accused. On being asked to return the sum, the former failed to repay, following which he was hacked to death.

A man in Delhi was stabbed to death by five people, including minors, after he failed to repay ₹300 he had taken as a loan from the accused. All five have been taken into custody, NDTV reported.

The deceased, identified as Shailendra, worked at a pharmacy in Delhi's Anand Parbat area, the police told the media. After filing an FIR against the accused, the three were arrested, and the minors were detained.

The incident took place on Saturday, October 2, in the same area where he had his shop. Shailendra had borrowed the money from one of the killers, Ravi.

On being asked to return the sum, the former failed to repay, following which he was hacked to death by Ravi and the others.

A similar incident was reported from Bihar, where a 20-year-old man killed his 22-year-old cousin over a dispute regarding ₹8,000.

