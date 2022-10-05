Chennai: Following HC Orders, 22-Year-Old Who Received Bail For Rash Riding, Distributes Pamphlets On Safe Driving

Despite reckless driving on roads being an act punishable by law, many people continue to engage in such activities that endanger themselves as well as the general public safety.

One such case was reported from Chennai city during the month of September after a 30-second clip was shared across social media platforms by an influencer. The clip showed a bunch of youngsters performing dangerous stunts on high-end bikes around Anna Arivalayam, the head office of the ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Soon enough, netizens picked the cue and began tagging the Greater Chennai Police under the video and urged them to initiate action against the motorists.

As per reports, this happened yesterday at Anna Salai... Hope @chennaipolice_ will identify them soon and take appropriate action. pic.twitter.com/NHV0jx997W — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) September 9, 2022

Based on these complaints, the Police were able to arrest some of the accused. With incidents like this appearing time and again, in spite of the repeated warnings, the High Court decided to include the guilty in conveying the message of safe driving.

Scene Of Rash Driving Turns To Scene For Awareness Messages

Kotla Alex Binoy, the youngster who was apprehended, was granted bail on the grounds that he would have to follow a set of orders placed by the Madras High Court. Anna Arivalayam in Teynampet, where the stunts were done by the 22-year-old, was picked as the location for the guilty to follow the High Court's orders.

The orders demanded Binoy to upload an awareness video against reckless driving on his Instagram account and distribute pamphlets containing the same about rash driving, drunken driving and the importance of wearing seat belts and helmets. Furthermore, he would also have to report to the duty doctor at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and assist the ward boys in the trauma ward.

He has been assigned to assist the doctors from Tuesday to Saturday for three weeks. After its completion, he would have to submit a one-page report about his experience to the duty doctor and have the dean report his performance to the court.

As per a report by the Indian Express, he has signed an affidavit saying that he would not indulge in such dangerous acts again.

As of October 3, he has begun distributing the pamphlets at the Teynampet Mount Road Junction signal and will be seen doing so for three weeks from 9.30 am to 10.30 am and from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

