UP:18-Year-Old Dalit Girl Allegedly Dragged Into Sugarcane Field, Gang-Raped; Attempts Suicide

An 18-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly dragged into a sugarcane field and gang-raped by her neighbour and his minor cousin in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district.

The incident took place in Amroha's Rajabpur region on Monday, March 1. The girl was working in the field when the accused, Kuldeep Singh (19), and his minor cousin, pulled her and sexually assaulted her. The duo also threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone.

According to The Times of India, family members came to know two days later when the girl broke down and narrated the horrific incident.

Few hours after talking to the family, she consumed poison, following which, the family rushed her to the hospital. Her condition is reported to be stable.

An FIR has been registered against Singh under the SC/ST Act and section 376-D (gang-rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and the minor boy has been detained.

A similar incident was reported in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, March 4, where a 22-year-old rape survivor, allegedly belonging to the Dalit community, died by suicide in Sambhal district. The report stated that the victim took a drastic step due to mounting pressure from the accused family to compromise and withdraw the case filed.

The crime took place last year in August, but the victim did not tell her family since the accused had threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

One of the victim's relatives shared a video describing the victim's condition and her cry for justice.

Also Read:'India Against India?': Sikhs Attacked In Australia In Suspected Hate Crime Due To Farmers' Protest