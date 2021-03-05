'India Against India?': Sikhs Attacked In Australia In Suspected Hate Crime Due To Farmers' Protest

A group of Indian Sikhs in Australia's Sydney were attacked by some unidentified compatriots last Sunday, February 28.

The incident took place at Harris Park in Western Sydney on Sunday evening. The attackers stopped the car, pulled out baseball bats, hammers and wooden sticks, and smashed it, while the Sikh men were seated inside.

They escaped without any significant injuries but were later chased and attacked again. The car's windscreen was smashed into pieces.

"They bashed all the cars from every side. Anyone could get killed," 7News spoke to one of the victims. He claimed that he and his friends were targeted because of their turbans. "Why do they follow us? You tell me. Why do they pick on us?"

The police told the media that racial tensions have been on the rise of late in the area. The tension between the Sikhs and Indian government supporters in Western Sydney has also grown. In many cases, the police had to meet with the community leaders to call for calm. Reports state that the anger is fuelled by protests over farming laws back home.

The team is investigating the matter to confirm whether the attack resulted from racial or political tension.

Some Indian restaurants in Sydney's west claim they have also been caught in the political crossfire many times. "We all want this to be resolved peacefully. Don't fight with each other. It is like Indian is fighting Indian," said Kamal Singh, member of the Little India Australia Association.

Speaking to the media, Amar Singh, from Turbans 4 Australia, said that his temple was targeted for a couple of weeks, and it has been going up day by day.

