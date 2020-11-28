Uttar Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Boy Detained For Threatening To 'Blow Up' CM Adityanath

The Lucknow Police have detained a 15-year-old minor from Agra for allegedly sending a threatening message for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on UP Police emergency service WhatsApp number 112.

Gosaiganj Assistant Commissioner of Police Archana Singh said the minor, a Class 10 student, had threatened to 'blow up' the CM.

After the surveillance and cyber team of the Police tracked the number in the complaint, the Police identified the minor and apprehended him. He was presented before the Juvenile Board in the state capital a day later.

The minor is now lodged at a juvenile home in Lucknow, The Indian Express reported. The family of the accused, who was unaware of the complaint until the Police showed up at their house. They informed the boy was introvert and spent most of his time in outdoor activities.

The family said they were unaware of the circumstances in which the minor sent the message, but propounded that he did not mean to carry out the threat. The family said the way Police took the minor made him look like a criminal.

The boy during interrogation said that he was furious about the restrictions imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic, including the shutdown of his school and restraints on going outside. This had created resentment against the authorities, culminating in the threat.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sachin Kumar Singh informed that a policeman filed the FIR because the message mentioned Adityanath and had been sent to the official number. The investigation into the matter is underway.

