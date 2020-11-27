Denmark: Carcases Of Mink Slaughtered To Prevent COVID Resurface From Mass Graves

Carcases of thousands of mink, that were slaughtered to prevent the spread of coronavirus at fur farms in Denmark resurfaced from the graves this week and has left the country facing a new horror.

The macabre phenomenon came to authorities' attention after residents complained about possible health risks involved with it, Reuters reported.

Earlier this month, Denmark had ordered the culling of over 15 million mink after 11 people fell sick by a mutated version of the coronavirus observed among the animals. The mutated version reportedly showed decreased sensitivity to antibodies and lowering the efficacy of any vaccines.

Thousands of mink were buried at a military area in western Denmark, in trenches. As the soil they were buried in was sandy, hundreds of them have resurfaced due to the pressure from gases released by the decomposition, reported India Today.



The first layer of about a metre of dead mink was covered with chalk before another layer of animals was laid, covering another layer with chalk and then with dirt. These mass graves are supervised 24 hours to keep people and animals away.

The authorities affirmed the residents that this would not pose any risk of spreading coronavirus. Still, residents complained about the potential risk of contaminating drinking water and a bathing lake less than 200 metres from the graves.

Also Read: Indian Fabric To Soon Replace Chinese, Foreign Clothing Used For Making Military Uniforms