141 Residents With No Travel History Test Positive For Omicron In Mumbai

Photo Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

141 Residents With No Travel History Test Positive For Omicron In Mumbai

Maharashtra,  31 Dec 2021 5:52 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

According to the BMC release, the tally of COVID Omicron-infected Mumbai residents without a travel history overseas went up to 160. Furthermore, the overall Omicron cases in the city went up to 290.

A total of 141 Mumbai residents, who had not travelled to any abroad nations recently, have tested COVID-19 positive for the Omicron variant on Thursday (December 30), the civic body announced. Out of a total of 153 individuals, who were tested positive to have Omicron infection in the city, only 12 of them had an international travel history, revealed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Omicron Variant: A Concern

However, according to the Maharashtra government's official release, out of 198 Omicron COVID cases reported across the state, a whopping 190 were from the city of Mumbai. The difference in BMC and state statistics were not reconciled, as per a report in India Today.

According to the BMC release, the tally of COVID Omicron-infected Mumbai residents without a travel history overseas went up to 160. Furthermore, the overall Omicron cases in the city went up to 290.

Out of the 141 Mumbai residents without having a travel history who had tested positive to COVID Omicron variant, the highest 21 are from the K-west ward which includes Juhu, Versova and Andheri West followed by the D ward that consists of Tardeo, Mahalaxmi and Malabar Hill areas.

India's Increasing COVID Numbers

India reported 16,764 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 days on Friday, a surge in cases for the third day which has pushed the nation's overall COVID tally to 34,838,804.

Meanwhile, the total number of Omicron variant cases also went up to 1,270 with Delhi and Maharashtra reporting 320 and 450 cases respectively, as per the Union health ministry.

With this, India's current COVID tally has gone up to 34,838,804 and with 220 deaths reported over the last 24 hours, the death toll went up to 4,81,080.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,585 patients recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,42,66,363.

Also Read: 'Release Kalicharan Maharaj' Trends On Twitter After Arrest Over Controversial Remarks Against Mahatma Gandhi

Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Mumbai 
Maharashtra 
Omicron 
COVID-19 

X