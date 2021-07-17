Now, 14 Engineering Colleges To Teach Students In Regional Languages

At least engineering colleges would admit 1,000 students in undergraduate programs to be taught in regional languages from the new academic year. These colleges have secured permission from the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Out of 14 colleges, four are from Uttar Pradesh, two from Rajasthan, and one each from Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which will teach in Hindi. Meanwhile, the remaining colleges are four different states, including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu offering courses in Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, and Tamil, respectively.

The AICTE has given the approval to select branches such as computer science, electrical and electronics engineering, civil engineering, mechanical engineering, and information technology, reported The Indian Express.

In November 2020, the Union Education Ministry has said that it would push for technical education to be imparted in regional languages, especially in engineering, starting from this academic year. The ministry had also roped in IITs and NITs to implement this new policy.



However, based on the results of a sample survey conducted by the body, it decided to give recognised colleges an option to offer engineering courses in vernacular languages.

NEP Is Guiding Philosophy

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday, July 16, that National Educational Policy (NEP) is not merely a document but a guiding philosophy and wanted to fast-track its implementation, reported The Indian Express.

The minister directed the officials to enhance awareness among stakeholders about the policy and create a strong skill education convergence.

