Farmer's Daughters Beat All Odds To Crack Rajasthan Administrative Service Exam Together

Three sisters from Rajasthan's Bhairusari, born to parents who could not afford education and thus were homeschooled, have scripted history by cracking the prestigious Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) examination at the same time.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) announced the RAS 2018 result on July 13. The sisters Anshu, Reetu, and Suman are not the first from their family to become RAS officers as their elder sisters Manju and Roma have cleared the exams a few years ago.



Daughters Of A Farmer

The father of the three sisters, Sahadev Saharan, is a farmer who had studied only till class 8. Their mother, Lakshmi, also could not complete her education. The news of their qualification sparked celebrations in the village.



The Times of India reported that the sisters were mostly homeschooled as they could not be sent to a high school due to financial constraints. They appeared for boards exams through open school and studied privately to complete their graduation and PhD.



IFS Officer Congratulates The Sisters

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan took to Twitter to congratulate the sisters. He tweeted, "Such good news. Anshu, Reetu, and Suman are three sisters from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Today all three got selected in RAS together." Since then, netizens have poured best wishes for the siblings on social media.

Such a good news. Anshu, Reetu and Suman are three sisters from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Today all three got selected in RAS together. Making father & family proud. pic.twitter.com/n9XldKizy9 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 14, 2021





Over Two Thousand Candidates Qualified

A total of 2,023 candidates have been recommended for appointment after qualifying for the written test and interview. Mukta Rao from Jhunjhunu topped the exam. The second and third spots were bagged by Manmohan Sharma from Tonk and Shivakshi Khandal from Jaipur, respectively.

Anshu got 31st rank in OBC, Reetu got 96th, and Suman got 98th rank, Hindustan Times reported.

State's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated the selected candidates and said it was an opportunity to serve the state. He tweeted, "Congratulations to Jhunjhunu's Mukta Rao, who topped #RASexam, Tonk's Manmohan Sharma, Jaipur's Shivakshi Khandal for securing 2nd & 3rd positions respectively & to all who have cleared the exam."





Congratulations to Jhunjhunu's Mukta Rao, who topped #RASexam, Tonk's Manmohan Sharma, Jaipur's Shivakshi Khandal for securing 2nd & 3rd positions respectively & to all who have cleared the exam. It's a great opportunity to serve the state with dedication.

My best wishes to them. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 14, 2021





Also Read: 147 Women SSC Officers Granted Permanent Commission By Indian Army

