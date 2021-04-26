Trending

Kappans Health Deteriorates As 11 MP's From Kerala Reached To Chief Justice Of India For Help

Kappan's wife Raihanath Siddique also wrote to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh urging for his help

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   26 April 2021 11:58 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-04-26T18:10:42+05:30
Writer : Susmita Modak | Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Abhishek M
Kappans Health Deteriorates As 11 MPs From Kerala Reached To Chief Justice Of India For Help

Image Credit: News 18

The arrest of Siddique Kappan has kept the journalistic community of Kerala tense, angry and wanting for answers. Siddique Kappan, a diabetic, was arrested by the UP government when he was to cover the Hathras rape. The arrest made on allegations of planning to foment caste and religious trouble in Uttar Pradesh. Many call it a witch hunt on an innocent journalist. The inhumane treatment meted out to him has angered many. On Sunday, 11 Kerala Members of parliament wrote to the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, seeking the intervention of the Supreme Court on Siddique Kappan, who is jailed in Uttar Pradesh.

Chained Like An Animal

The 11 Members of Parliament from Kerala wrote to CJI asking to shift Kappan from the Mathura Medical College Hospital in Mathura to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) due to his deteriorating health condition. The journalist is presently suffering from COVID-19 and his disease worsening due to lack of toilet facilities and not consuming food. They mentioned that Kappan has been handcuffed to the bed like a chained animal at the Mathura MCH where his jaw bone has allegedly got fractured.


Appeal To Yogi Adityanath By Pinarayi Vijayan In Vain

On Friday, Kappan's wife Raihanath Siddique also wrote to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh urging for their help. She also put the allegation that in his worsening situation still faces ill-treatment as he is chained in the bed of the hospital, reported Hindustan Times. They also approached the Supreme Court on April 24 urging it to move him to AIIMS. Kappan was found positive on April 23. On Sunday, the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking expert medical care and humane treatment for the journalist. Mr. Vijayan urged the UP government to shift him to a different hospital having good facilities and also stated that the people in media are getting 'anxious to know about his situation and are finding his human rights in an unpleasant way. On Sunday, the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, wrote to Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking expert medical care and humane treatment for the journalist.


Also Read: Customs Duty On Covid-19 Vaccines, Oxygen-Related Equipment Import Waived Off For Three Months

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Susmita Modak

Susmita Modak

(Remote Intern)

Always love to raise the unraised matter. In a world of worries, she is always ready to come over her comfort zone and to take the step ahead of spreading awareness.

Kishan Rao

Kishan Rao

contributor

He believes in the philosophy of it is not a race to win but to create his own track. He has his opinions and realizes that every day is a learning.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian