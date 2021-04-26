Kappans Health Deteriorates As 11 MP's From Kerala Reached To Chief Justice Of India For Help

The arrest of Siddique Kappan has kept the journalistic community of Kerala tense, angry and wanting for answers. Siddique Kappan, a diabetic, was arrested by the UP government when he was to cover the Hathras rape. The arrest made on allegations of planning to foment caste and religious trouble in Uttar Pradesh. Many call it a witch hunt on an innocent journalist. The inhumane treatment meted out to him has angered many. On Sunday, 11 Kerala Members of parliament wrote to the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, seeking the intervention of the Supreme Court on Siddique Kappan, who is jailed in Uttar Pradesh.

Chained Like An Animal



The 11 Members of Parliament from Kerala wrote to CJI asking to shift Kappan from the Mathura Medical College Hospital in Mathura to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) due to his deteriorating health condition. The journalist is presently suffering from COVID-19 and his disease worsening due to lack of toilet facilities and not consuming food. They mentioned that Kappan has been handcuffed to the bed like a chained animal at the Mathura MCH where his jaw bone has allegedly got fractured.





Appeal To Yogi Adityanath By Pinarayi Vijayan In Vain



On Friday, Kappan's wife Raihanath Siddique also wrote to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh urging for their help. She also put the allegation that in his worsening situation still faces ill-treatment as he is chained in the bed of the hospital, reported Hindustan Times. They also approached the Supreme Court on April 24 urging it to move him to AIIMS. Kappan was found positive on April 23. On Sunday, the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking expert medical care and humane treatment for the journalist. Mr. Vijayan urged the UP government to shift him to a different hospital having good facilities and also stated that the people in media are getting 'anxious to know about his situation and are finding his human rights in an unpleasant way. On Sunday, the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, wrote to Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking expert medical care and humane treatment for the journalist.





