104-Year-Old Man Who Spent Three Months In Detention Camp, Dies In Assam As 'Foreigner'

A 104-year-old man suffering from a heart disease, who had spent three months in a detention camp for 'foreigners' in Assam two year ago, died in Assam's Cachar district as a 'foreigner'.

His daughter Nyuti Das remembered how her father (Chandrahr Das) smiled at her six months ago and told, "Modi aamar bhogowan (Modi is my God)...He will solve everything. The citizenship law is here. We will all become Indians," while the family was watching a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech reported The Indian Express.

Nyuti, with tears in her eyes, said that all her father wanted was to die as an Indian. "And we tried. We ran from court to court, from advocates to social workers, submitted all the papers. And just like that, he's gone. We are still foreigners in the eyes of the law. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) did nothing for us," she said.

The Modi government has repeatedly told that the CAA is meant to give citizenship to people like Das, largely Hindu persecuted minorities in their countries of residence, who migrated to India. The act has seen support in the Barak Valley, but is opposed by other parts of Assam, who fear the grant of citizenship rights to "outsiders".

Former Silchar Congress MP Sushmita Dev visited Das's family on Monday and said, "It's a means to an end. And the end is polarising the Hindu Bengali vote. Even if the CAA was in effect, it doesn't assure citizenship to anybody. Why has the BJP not helped any of the Hindu Bengalis who are still in detention?"

Sitting Silchar BJP MP Dr Rajdeep Roy claims the process has got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I offer my condolences to the family, what has happened is very unfortunate, but this pandemic is not in my hands… I too hoped that the rules and regulation with regard to the CAA would have been framed by now."

