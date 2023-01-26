Around 1,000 Monuments To Be Taken Over By Private Sector Under Govt's Monument Mitra Scheme

All section
Caste discrimination
Around 1,000 Monuments To Be Taken Over By Private Sector Under Govts Monument Mitra Scheme

Image Credit- Wikipedia, Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
26 Jan 2023

The Union Culture Secretary stated that the goal is to sign MoUs with partners for 500 sites under the redesigned Monument Mitra Scheme by August 15, when the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav concludes.

Around 1,000 monuments under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) would be taken over by the private sector as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility. Further, under the Monument Mitra Scheme, the amenities in these monuments would be revamped by the private sector, Govind Mohan, the Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, announced on Wednesday (January 25).

Some years back, the Monument Mitra Scheme was initiated under the Ministry of Tourism, which has now transferred it to the Ministry of Culture regarding the monuments under the ASI.

Revamping Around 1,000 Monuments

While addressing a press conference, the Union Culture Secretary informed that the ministry will now provide around 1,000 such monuments to the private sector under the Corporate Social Responsibility vertical to revamp in terms of facilities, experiences such as music and light displays and projection mapping, other tourists, amenities such as souvenir stores, and so on.

Mohan stated that the goal is to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with partners for 500 sites under the redesigned Monument Mitra Scheme by August 15, when the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav concludes. He said, "Our objective is that by August 15, 2023, by the time the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' comes to a close, we should sign about 500 MOU with the private sector for the upkeep of these monuments. So, this is our objective towards which we are working," reported NDTV.

Showcasing Indian Culture

The Union Culture Secretary noted that the government wishes to promote Indian culture to the senior officials and VVIPs who would be visiting from across the world as part of the G20. He said the ministry is working on a digital museum, a G20 Orchestra, a poetry book, and exhibitions representing India's 5000-year-old culture.

Further, speaking of the Ministry of Culture tableau, Mohan stated that it is based on "Shakti Rupen Sansthita" since the information originates from the worship of the goddess of the Devi, which is a ritual that is practiced in all regions of the nation.

Also Read: Dilip Mahalanabis, Man Who Pioneered Use Of ORS & Saved Over 5 Cr Lives To Be Conferred With Padma Vibhushan

Indian Monuments 
Private Sector 
Monument Mitra Scheme 
ASI 
Archaeological Survey of India 

