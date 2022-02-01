All section
Inspiring! 10-Yr-Old Girl Cycles From Kashmir To Kanyakumari In Just 38 Days

Image Credit- Pixabay, Patrika News

Trending
Maharashtra,  1 Feb 2022 9:25 AM GMT

10-year-old Sai Patil from Thane, Maharashtra, accompanied by her father, went for this expedition to spread awareness about the hazards of vehicular pollution and save the girl child.

In just 38 days, a 10-year-old girl from Thane city of Maharashtra cycled a distance of more than 3,600 km between Kashmir and Kanyakumari. Sai Patil, a resident of Balkum, accompanied by her father, went for this expedition to spread awareness about the hazards of vehicular pollution and save the girl child.

She started her voyage last month and pedalled more than 100 km a day to visit schools and other places to spread the message of saving the girl child and highlighting the hazards of vehicular pollution.

Training And Achievement

Patil began to show interest in cycling and swimming at a very little age of six. As a part of training, she would cover 50 km every day while her mother ensured the maintenance of her healthy diet.

She had several swimming records and had also cycled between cities in Maharashtra. After completing her expedition between Kashmir and Kanyakumari in 38 days, she has qualified to enter record books, and this voyage is just another feather in Patil's hat.

Her father, Ashish Patil, told Hindustan Times, "Sai is dedicated to her goal and follows the routine perfectly. A student of Shrima Vidyalay, she aimed for this journey and has been practising for over a year, simultaneously completing her school homework and other activities. Last year also, she went to Ladakh alone."

Aims In Future

Patil was motivated by her father to make several such journeys every time. This journey was begun on December 16 and was concluded on January 20, in 38 days.

Her father says they are proud of their daughter. He said about her future aims, "She has further plans to embark on an East to West cycle journey in India and later go from India to Russia by cycle. We will complete this aim gradually by taking proper rest. In several areas of Maharashtra, people felicitated her for her bravery and dedication."

Sai Patil returned on Sunday and was warmly welcomed by the residents of her city. They took out a procession with Patil sitting on an adorned chariot and felicitated her at a function.

Also Read: Odisha Para-Athlete Creates Guinness World Record Using Wheelchair Made By IIT Madras

