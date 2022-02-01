Odisha Para-Athlete Creates Guinness World Record Using Wheelchair Made By IIT Madras

Kamala Kanta Nayak, a 28-year-old para-athlete from Odisha's Puri district create a new Guinness World Record for the maximum distance covered on a wheelchair Odisha Para-Athlete Creates Guinness World Record Using Wheelchair Made By IIT Madraslast month. He covered a distance of 215 kilometres in 24 hours using 'NeoFly', created by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

Earlier, in 2007, Mario Trinidad of Portugal set the record after covering 182 kilometres in 24 hours at the Vila Real Stadium in Vila Real in Portugal.

Last year, IIT Madras' TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2) and its start-up, NeoMotion, developed a motorised wheelchair for the differently-abled. Known as NeoBolt, it has been designed to help such people to commute themselves. The machine can be detached and reattached to the wheelchair whenever needed, according to News18.

Safe And Easily Accessible

NeoBolt converts NeoFly into a "safe, road-worthy vehicle that can navigate any kind of terrain that one may normally encounter – drive through unpaved streets or climb a steep gradient," IIT Madras had said earlier. It also has suspensions to absorb the shocks.



Sujatha Srinivasan, head of R2D2, said that the wheelchair was designed according to Nayak's body to provide him with the proper comfort, ergonomics, and other elements. Everything was done from the centre of gravity location to the selection of appropriate wheel size to ensure Nayak's energy was effectively used during his long run of Guinness World Record. The para-athlete trained himself on NeoFly wheelchair for more than four years before attempting the world record, IIT Madras said.



Initially, NeoFly could be adjusted in 18 different ways to fit each person's body and environment. After NeoFly, NeoMotion decided to provide wheelchair users with a personalised wheelchair experience and enable the differently-abled people to be independent.



The motorised wheelchair (NeoBolt) device, powered by a lithium-ion battery, can go at a maximum of 25 km per hour and cover 30 km per charge. This motorised wheelchair vehicle is available for Rs 95,000 inclusive of tax and within four months, the order will be delivered.

Also Read: Journalist Rana Ayyub Gets Rape Threats, Over 26,000 Abusive Tweets; FIR Lodged