Caste discrimination
Image Credits: Facebook/ Rana Ayyub

Journalist Rana Ayyub Gets Rape Threats, Over 26,000 Abusive Tweets; FIR Lodged

Maharashtra,  1 Feb 2022 7:06 AM GMT

Ayyub has over 1.5 million followers on Twitter and 320K followers on Instagram. The Mumbai journalist has been a huge critic of the BJP government and right-wing organisations.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against unidentified persons for sending rape and death threats to independent journalist Rana Ayyub on Twitter and Instagram.

In her complaint filed on January 28, Ayyub told the Mumbai police cyber cell that over 26,000 abusive, objectionable tweets were posted on her Twitter handle and other social media platforms over the past few days, including rape and death threats by those who disagree with her opinions.

Ayyub has over 1.5 million followers on Twitter and 320K followers on Instagram. The Mumbai journalist has been a huge critic of the BJP government and right-wing organisations.

"The accused posted fake news about Ayyub saying that she has been banned from Saudi Arabia and the user also gave her rape threats and abused her. The offence has been registered against four Twitter and two Instagram account users on Friday," a deputy commissioner of police rank officer said, according to Hindustan Times.

The FIR was officially lodged under the Indian Penal Code's sections 354(a) (sexual harassment), 509 (intentional insult with word or act or gesture to insult modesty) 506(2) (death threats), and 500 (defamation) along with 66C (impersonating using computer resource) and 67 (transmitting obscene content in electronic form) of the IT Act.

"An offence has been registered at West Region Cyber Police Station," DCP, cyber, Rashmi Karandikar said, according to The Indian Express.

The police have sought information on the six Twitter and Instagram accounts from the service providers. The cyber cell is also investigating whether the accused have targeted other journalists or individuals on social media.

Ayyub Thanks Mumbai Police

After lodging the FIR, Ayyub thanked the Mumbai Police and hoped for stern action against people harassing her online. Several prominent journalists and her colleagues have supported her on social media.

Also Read: Centre Flags Wrong Depiction Of India's Map On WHO Website, UN Body Issues Disclaimer

