SpaceX's Starlink Sets Up Subsidiary In India, Plans To Deploy 200,000 Active Terminals By 2022

World's most prosperous entrepreneur Elon Musk's Starlink, has registered its business in India and is subject to licenses from top officials. "Pleased to share that SpaceX now has a 100% owned subsidiary in India," Sanjay Bhargava, India director for Starlink, said in a LinkedIn post on November 1. As per reports in Tech Crunch, Starlink's local India unit is registered with Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited.

The project is subject to the license plan to offer 2,00,000 active terminals in over 1,60,000 districts by December 2022. Previously the company has shipped 1,00,000 user terminals in 14 nations. It has set its foot in India to provide internet services in the country.

'We Want To Serve The Underserved'

Starlink aims to serve the rural areas by launching small satellites to build a low-latency broadband internet service. In another LinkedIn post, Bhargava added, "At Starlink, we want to serve the underserved. We hope to work with fellow broadband providers, solution providers in the aspirational districts to improve and save lives."

The company said over the weekend that it's working with Niti Aayog, an influential Indian think tank, to identify 12 districts in the country for Starlink's initial deployment.

Currently in India, as many as half a billion people do not have access to any broadband network. Starlink is likely to enter India the next year with pre-orders for its broadband network already being underway on its official website. The deposit fee of the hardware is USD 99, i.e. Rs 7,300.

What To Expect?

The broadband network has been found to have an internet speed ranging between 50 Mbps and 150 Mbps. The network will help reduce latency, which is the amount of time data takes in going from one point to another. The reduced latency will thereby improve the quality of video calling and the speed of online gaming.

