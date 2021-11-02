All section
SpaceXs Starlink Sets Up Subsidiary In India, Plans To Deploy 200,000 Active Terminals By 2022

Photo Credit: Starlink.com/Wikimedia

Technology
The Logical Indian Crew

SpaceX's Starlink Sets Up Subsidiary In India, Plans To Deploy 200,000 Active Terminals By 2022

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

India,  2 Nov 2021 9:44 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Starlink, which is one of the leading companies that is launching small satellites to build a low-Earth orbiting network to provide low-latency broadband internet services, is planning to serve rural communities in India, Elon Musk said in a tweet.

World's most prosperous entrepreneur Elon Musk's Starlink, has registered its business in India and is subject to licenses from top officials. "Pleased to share that SpaceX now has a 100% owned subsidiary in India," Sanjay Bhargava, India director for Starlink, said in a LinkedIn post on November 1. As per reports in Tech Crunch, Starlink's local India unit is registered with Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited.

The project is subject to the license plan to offer 2,00,000 active terminals in over 1,60,000 districts by December 2022. Previously the company has shipped 1,00,000 user terminals in 14 nations. It has set its foot in India to provide internet services in the country.

'We Want To Serve The Underserved'

Starlink aims to serve the rural areas by launching small satellites to build a low-latency broadband internet service. In another LinkedIn post, Bhargava added, "At Starlink, we want to serve the underserved. We hope to work with fellow broadband providers, solution providers in the aspirational districts to improve and save lives."

The company said over the weekend that it's working with Niti Aayog, an influential Indian think tank, to identify 12 districts in the country for Starlink's initial deployment.

Currently in India, as many as half a billion people do not have access to any broadband network. Starlink is likely to enter India the next year with pre-orders for its broadband network already being underway on its official website. The deposit fee of the hardware is USD 99, i.e. Rs 7,300.

What To Expect?

The broadband network has been found to have an internet speed ranging between 50 Mbps and 150 Mbps. The network will help reduce latency, which is the amount of time data takes in going from one point to another. The reduced latency will thereby improve the quality of video calling and the speed of online gaming.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
starlink 
technology 
Elon Musk 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

