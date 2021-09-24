Technology That Impacts! Android Empowers Disabled People To Use Phones With Face Gestures

Tech giant Google said that those with physical disabilities can now operate their Android-powered smartphones hands-free using face gestures. The changes are the result of two new features—camera switches and project activation.

While camera switches allows people use their faces instead of swipes and taps to interact with smartphones, project activate allows people to use those gestures to trigger an action, like having a phone play a recorded phrase, send a text, or make a call.

"To make Android more accessible for everyone, we're launching new tools that make it easier to control your phone and communicate using facial gestures," Google said. The tech giant said that now it's possible for anyone to use eye movements and facial gestures that are customised to their range of movement to navigate their phone — without hands and voice. The free Activate app is available in Australia, Britain, Canada, and the United States on the Google Play shop.

Other Innovations Rolled Out By Tech Giants

Tech giants like Apple, Google, and Microsoft have rolled out innovations that make Internet more accessible to people with disabilities. Voice-commanded digital assistants built into speakers and smartphones can allow people with sight or movement challenges to command computers what to do.

Then there is software that identifies text on web pages or in images and then reads it aloud, as well as automatic generation of captions that display what is said in videos. An "assistive touch" feature built by Apple into the software powering its smart watch lets touchscreen displays be controlled by figuring out movements such as finger pinches or hand clenches.

