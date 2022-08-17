Making A Change! Know How This Platform Is Transforming Blue-Collar Worker's Life In India

In India, there are several challenges that a blue-collar worker faces to progress and advance in life. One such challenge is a lack of awareness of the opportunities, as only a few one-point destinations cater for this issue. It becomes essential to come up with relevant projects and innovations that bring a revolutionary set of ideas that has the potential to solve the problem.



Established in 2020 in Bengaluru, GoodWorker is one such digital platform that aims to improve the lives of India's blue-collar workforce by offering access to career advancement possibilities and other quality of life services.

It's a joint venture between SchoolNet & LemmaTree (a 100% subsidiary of Temasek, Singapore), which aims to build disruptive businesses striving for transparency and portability within the digital credentials and identify space.

Since the app was launched in Lucknow and Kanpur, it has already seen adoption from more than 10 thousand employers and more than 1 lakh workers. GoodWorker has seen demand in top sectors: Logistics - 31 per cent, BPO/ back office - 25 per cent, Field Sales - 22 per cent, Front Office - 10 per cent, Retail - 7 per cent, and Factory - 4 per cent.

One-Stop Solution

The GoodWorker platform offers a unique way for workers to get upskilled and ready for jobs. The learning feature is modeled like social media video platforms, with short films focusing on skill improvement and life skills, including managing finances, updating resumes, and confronting interviews. These 90-second videos will convey ideas and concepts in a fun, instructive, and robust manner.

The purpose-driven digital platform was started with an offline employment solution, engaging with 90+ major firms across five industries and 19 states. In just 18 months, it could put over 1.35 million people in these jobs. The company has expanded its portfolio to include an online job matching and learning service to achieve even greater reach and effect.

The company Director, Sales, and Operations, Mayank Mohan, while talking to The Logical Indian, said, "GoodWorker's internal data for blue-collar workers shows strong demand for delivery, warehousing, telesales, and retail roles, besides field jobs. Most local employers seem to build their sales and front/ back office capabilities while larger ones focus on warehousing/ delivery."

For now, we do not see significant headwinds from macro-economic factors like inflation, interest rate increase or the war - but other factors like the slowdown in startup funding can impact blue-collar hiring, he added.

The vision is to empower workers with verified hyperlocal jobs at trusted employers and enable employers to find relevant workers who are qualified and interested. With its innovative and hassle-free onboarding process, GoodWorker will let employers post a job in 2 minutes, get verified in 20 minutes, and hire relevant workers in less than 24 hours.

Through this process, it has become a one-stop shop with geography-centric job listings and skill-enhancing educational features for its users. The company plans to launch new features that will make the online offering even more effective for workers and employers and expand to all major cities before the end of next year.

Also Read: 'Jai Anusandhan': PM Modi Calls For Push Into Research & Innovation, Know What It Means For India