'Jai Anusandhan': PM Modi Calls For Push Into Research & Innovation, Know What It Means For India

During the speech made on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi added 'Jai Anusandhan' to the slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyan.' Speaking from the Red Fort, PM Modi called for a push into India's research and innovation sector through a boost in self-reliance among private entities and harnessing strength at the grassroots-small-medium businesses and farmers.



The mantra of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan' was given to India by Lal Bahadur Shashtri and later tweaked by Former PM Atal Vihari Bajpayee with 'Jai Vigyaan.' With the newest addition of 'Jai Anusandhan,' India welcomes the latest additions in the research and innovation sector from academicians and field experts who complained for a long time about poor investment and industry monitoring.

Investment In R&D

As the gate for new opportunities opens, challenges make their way along. Similarly, the investment has been predominantly low as expected in the Research and Development (R&D) sector. In the budget presented earlier this year, the government allocated 0.41 per cent of the GDP to R&D for the 2022-23 financial year, reported India Today.

The World Bank data suggests that the expenditure percentage of India in R&D was barely 0.66 per cent of the GDP in 2018, which makes it low from Brazil, Belgium, Australia and other countries. As the government's investment has been lower than expected, the private bodies also fear losing investment in India if R&D doesn't give potential results.

The Minister of State of Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, in reply to a question raised in Rajya Sabha, said, "The Government is aware that the research intensity, in terms of Gross Expenditure on Research and Development (GERD) to GDP has been figured around 0.7% since last few years. The main reason for GERD to GDP not increasing to the desired level is an inadequate private sector investment into GERD."

Another major factor disrupting the flow of R&D in India is lack of interest, as suggested by many academicians. The advisor to PSRI hospital, Dr Deepak Shukla, mentioned that there are a lot of opportunities for research and innovations in the health sector, but it also requires complete dedication.

He said that the Health sector of India is commercially dominated, which poses the question of 'who will do the research?' The research in the health sector is meant to be done by medical professionals or doctors, who seem to be engaged massively in their operations.

India's Position In Research

However, India currently stands in a position crucial for the further growth of the R&D industry. In recent times, the country saw the opening of several labs and institutes focused on bringing change to society through their consistent research and innovation.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), situated across India through Public System Labs (PSL), is making a difference in society by bringing solutions to civic issues. Similarly, the focus for consistent development through research is equally on health, education, science and culture.

Making research and innovation independently is also no less than a task. For the same, the government is now making concerted efforts to encourage the private sector to invest in R&D. The Government has also allowed the corporate sector to make R&D investments under the provision of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

