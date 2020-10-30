After Imposing Ban On Social Media Apps, Indian Army Develops Own App For Internal Communication

The Indian Army has developed 'Secure Application for the Internet' (SAI) a messaging application with the provision of secure voice, text and video calling services to its soldiers, and as a part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' drive.

In its statement, the Army said the app is available on the Android platform and is similar to other commercial messaging applications like Whatsapp, Telegram, SAMVAD, GIMS and is enabled with end-to-end encryption.

The application is examined by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-in) and the Army Cyber Group. The model SAI scores over on security features with local in-house servers and coding which can be tweaked as per requirements, it noted.

Earlier, concerns were raised over the use of commercial mobile applications by Army officials for communication as it might compromise the security.

Notably, after the Centre banned 59 Chinese mobile apps over security concerns in June, the Indian Army asked its personnel to delete 89 apps, including Facebook, PUBG, Zoom, Instagram, POPXO, Snapchat, Tik Tok, ShareIt along with dating apps like Bumble, Couch Surfing, Coffee meets Bagel, Hinge and TrulyMadly and Tinder.

The application has been developed by Col Sai Shankar of the Indian Army. It will be available on iOS platforms soon.

Besides, the application will help the Army monitor land encroachment, manage cantonment roads including emergency closure, among other administrative works, reported India Today.

At present, the functionalities related to infrastructure development and management is under progress.

Along with this, The Chief of Army Staff inaugurated a unique Infrastructure Management System (IMS) software during the Army Commanders Conference held on October 28. The software is developed with the motive of making infrastructure management more efficient and enhance accountability and transparency.