Technology

After Imposing Ban On Social Media Apps, Indian Army Develops Own App For Internal Communication

The application is examined by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-in) and the Army Cyber Group.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   30 Oct 2020 10:22 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-10-30T16:02:18+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
After Imposing Ban On Social Media Apps, Indian Army Develops Own App For Internal Communication

Credits: Wikimedia 

The Indian Army has developed 'Secure Application for the Internet' (SAI) a messaging application with the provision of secure voice, text and video calling services to its soldiers, and as a part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' drive.

In its statement, the Army said the app is available on the Android platform and is similar to other commercial messaging applications like Whatsapp, Telegram, SAMVAD, GIMS and is enabled with end-to-end encryption.

The application is examined by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-in) and the Army Cyber Group. The model SAI scores over on security features with local in-house servers and coding which can be tweaked as per requirements, it noted.

Earlier, concerns were raised over the use of commercial mobile applications by Army officials for communication as it might compromise the security.

Notably, after the Centre banned 59 Chinese mobile apps over security concerns in June, the Indian Army asked its personnel to delete 89 apps, including Facebook, PUBG, Zoom, Instagram, POPXO, Snapchat, Tik Tok, ShareIt along with dating apps like Bumble, Couch Surfing, Coffee meets Bagel, Hinge and TrulyMadly and Tinder.

The application has been developed by Col Sai Shankar of the Indian Army. It will be available on iOS platforms soon.

Besides, the application will help the Army monitor land encroachment, manage cantonment roads including emergency closure, among other administrative works, reported India Today.

At present, the functionalities related to infrastructure development and management is under progress.

Along with this, The Chief of Army Staff inaugurated a unique Infrastructure Management System (IMS) software during the Army Commanders Conference held on October 28. The software is developed with the motive of making infrastructure management more efficient and enhance accountability and transparency.

Also Read: UK: Labor Party Suspends Former Leader Jeremy Corbyn Over Anti-Semitism Row, Calls It 'Day Of Shame'

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian