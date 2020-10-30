UK: Labor Party Suspends Former Leader Jeremy Corbyn Over Anti-Semitism Row, Calls It 'Day Of Shame'

United Kingdom's Opposition Labor Party on Thursday suspended former leader Jeremy Corbyn for downplaying a report that detailed acts of harassment, discrimination and severe failings in the party's handling of anti-Semitism complaints during his leadership, between 2015-2019.



The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) had launched the investigation in the anti-semitism charges and found some damning instances of political interference in the processing of the complaints by the Jewish members.





The EHRC also recorded the cases of the party's failure to provide adequate training to people handling the complaints and harassment, reported The Mint.

According to the EHRC, the analysis pointed to a culture within the party of not taking adequate measures to prevent anti-Semitism and, at worst, could be seen accepting it.

The party said that is a day of shame for them, as they have failed Jewish people. Corbyn's successor, Keir Starmer apologised to Britain's Jewish community for all the pain that has been caused to them and ensured the party's firm stand against anti-Semitism activities.

Corbyn, 71, dismissed the reports and said he would vigorously contest his suspension. He called it a political intervention and said he did not accept all EHRC findings as they been scaled up.

"One anti-Semite is one too many, but the scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media," Corbyn said.

One of the former Jewish Labour MPs, who had quit the party under Corbyn said the report was proof to the complaint raised by her earlier, of receiving rape, attack threats by Corbyn's supporters.

"The party facilitated a culture of bullying, bigotry and intimidation against Jewish people from within its ranks. At every step of the way, Jeremy Corbyn enabled this to happen," the media quoted her statement.