Trending

UK: Labor Party Suspends Former Leader Jeremy Corbyn Over Anti-Semitism Row, Calls It 'Day Of Shame'

The Equality and Human Rights Commission had launched the investigation in the anti-semitism charges and found some damning instances of political interference in the processing of the complaints by the Jewish members.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   30 Oct 2020 7:52 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
UK: Labor Party Suspends Former Leader Jeremy Corbyn Over Anti-Semitism Row, Calls It Day Of Shame

Credits: Wikimedia 

United Kingdom's Opposition Labor Party on Thursday suspended former leader Jeremy Corbyn for downplaying a report that detailed acts of harassment, discrimination and severe failings in the party's handling of anti-Semitism complaints during his leadership, between 2015-2019.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) had launched the investigation in the anti-semitism charges and found some damning instances of political interference in the processing of the complaints by the Jewish members.
The EHRC also recorded the cases of the party's failure to provide adequate training to people handling the complaints and harassment, reported
The Mint.
According to the EHRC, the analysis pointed to a culture within the party of not taking adequate measures to prevent anti-Semitism and, at worst, could be seen accepting it.
The party said that is a day of shame for them, as they have failed Jewish people. Corbyn's successor, Keir Starmer apologised to Britain's Jewish community for all the pain that has been caused to them and ensured the party's firm stand against anti-Semitism activities.
Corbyn, 71, dismissed the reports and said he would vigorously contest his suspension. He called it a political intervention and said he did not accept all EHRC findings as they been scaled up.
"One anti-Semite is one too many, but the scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media," Corbyn said.
One of the former Jewish Labour MPs, who had quit the party under Corbyn said the report was proof to the complaint raised by her earlier, of receiving rape, attack threats by Corbyn's supporters.
"The party facilitated a culture of bullying, bigotry and intimidation against Jewish people from within its ranks. At every step of the way, Jeremy Corbyn enabled this to happen," the media quoted her statement.
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian