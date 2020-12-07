Technology

Gujarat: Man Booked Over Facebook Posts Supporting Farmers' Protest

The police informed that the accused was running a Facebook page ‘Khambat Ki Shaan’, with inflammatory posts on the protests as well as other issues

The Logical Indian Crew
Gujarat   |   7 Dec 2020 11:21 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
The Vadodara Police has booked a man on Sunday, for putting up posts on his Facebook page in support of the ongoing farmers' protests, stating the posts allegedly 'disrupted the national unity.'

The police officials told The Indian Express that the accused Shailesh Parmar, a resident of Gujarat's Anand district, was running a Facebook page 'Khambat Ki Shaan', with inflammatory posts on the protests as well as other issues

The complaint against Parmar was registered at Khambat city police station, and he has been booked under sections 153B for imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration, and 505 1b for intent to cause alarm in public under the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier this week, The Delhi Police filed an FIR against unknown persons, after violence broke out between the protesting farmers and the Police on November 27, at Singhu border.

The police, in its FIR, listed the government properties that were damaged, among other charges. In the clash, three policemen were injured, one of them who was reportedly attacked with a sword, NDTV reported.

