Central Vista Project: Supreme Court Slams Centre For Going Ahead 'Aggressively' With Construction

Expressing its strong disagreement with the Centre, the top Court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, to get clear directives to make sure that no construction is carried out under the project in central Delhi.

Delhi   |   7 Dec 2020 9:29 AM GMT
The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the government for going ahead 'aggressively' with the construction works of the Central Vista project, even as the petitions and issue of legality on the construction were sub-judice.

Last month, on November 5, the top Court had reserved judgment on multiple petitions challenging the ₹20,000 crore project, involving the redevelopment of over 86 acres of land in Lutyens, Delhi.

"We thought we are dealing with a prudent litigant and deference will be shown. Just because there is no stay it does not mean that you can go ahead with everything", LiveLaw quoted Justice A M Khanwilkar.

Expressing its strong disagreement with the Centre, the top Court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the government, to get clear directives to make sure that no construction is carried out under the project in central Delhi, given the court still has to give its verdict.

Mehta assured no construction or demolition of structures or cutting down of trees will take place. He also sought time till tomorrow to seek instruction, but the Bench mandated Mehta to get back today itself.

The apex court then granted permission to the Centre to proceed with the foundation stone-laying ceremony and paperwork of the proposed new Parliament building scheduled on December 10, noting that no construction and demolition of structures is carried out at the site.

The revamping includes a new triangular parliament building, with seating capacity for around 1,200 MPs, that is targeted to be completed by August 2022.

