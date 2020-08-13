Technology

Google Launches 'People Cards', Virtual Visiting Cards To Facilitate Search For Users, Professionals

Using the feature, a user can make a virtual visiting card which will show up when someone searches for them on Google.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   13 Aug 2020 5:17 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Google Launches

Google on Tuesday, August 11, launched a feature that would allow people to create virtual visiting cards and add themselves to Search.

Termed as 'People Cards', this feature would help people who want to be discovered online and for those who want to share their work digitally. The feature has been launched in India and Google is reportedly not looking to expand this feature for the time being.

"The new feature is aimed at helping the millions of individuals, influencers, entrepreneurs, prospective employees, self-employed people, freelancers, or anyone else out there who wants to be discovered and help the world find them," the company said in a blog post.

To enable the 'People Card', users need to log into their Google Account, search for their name or "add me to Search" on their mobile phones and tap the prompt that appears. To start creating their cards, users can choose to include the image from their respective Google account, add a description of themselves, links to their website or social profiles, and a phone number or email address.

The tech giant has also put together several protections and controls to ensure people find reliable and helpful information. It has also added safeguard mechanisms to protect against offensive content.

There is a feedback button with the help of which users can identify and report low-quality information or a card that they believe was created by an impersonator.

Netizens are all praise for Google to help them create digital visiting cards and be discoverable.


