Bengaluru Riots Were Planned, Will Do Asset Recovery From Rioters: Karnataka Govt Takes UP's Example

A day after the violent riots in Bengaluru claimed at least 3 lives and injured 60 cops, the Karnataka government on August 12 said that the damages caused in the riots will be recovered from the mob involved in the violence.

The state government also said that the riots were planned and the police have earmarked some suspects.

"The riot was planned. Petrol bombs and stones were used in destruction of property. Over 300 vehicles were burnt. We have suspects but can only confirm after investigation," Karnataka minister CT Ravi told India Today.

"We will do asset recovery from rioters like in Uttar Pradesh," the minister said.

"As per the direction of the Supreme Court to all states, in case of rioting where public property has been damaged, it should be recovered from the persons who have were involved in the rioting. We are identifying the people involved and assessing the damage suffered," he said, warning that the "conspiracy" will be revealed soon.

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that "traitors who perpetrated the riots would be dealt with iron hand and steps would be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur."

On August 11, areas under Pulakeshinagar assembly constituency witnessed a violent mob torching vehicles, pelting stones and resorting to widespread arson. The riots were allegedly triggered by a 'communal' social media post.

Property of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and his family were targeted by the mob. Three people were killed in police firing, over 60 injured and nearly 300 vehicles were set ablaze during the riots.

