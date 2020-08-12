News

Bengaluru Violence: 3 Dead, 110 Arrested After Mob Attacks Congress MLA's House Over Communal Social Media Post

People in large numbers pelted stones and torched vehicles outside Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's house in east Bengaluru's Kaval Byrsandra area.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   12 Aug 2020 3:46 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-12T11:15:19+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Bengaluru Violence: 3 Dead, 110 Arrested After Mob Attacks Congress MLA

Image Credit: NDTV

At least three people died after police opened fire at angry mobs who attacked a Congress MLA's residence in Bengaluru after a communal social media post insulting Prophet Muhammad, shared allegedly by the leader's relative, sparked outrage. Police also took to lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse the violent crowd.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that three people died in the police firing and an injured person has been taken to a hospital. Around 60 police personnel including an Additional Commissioner of Police also sustained injuries in the violent clashes, he said.

Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru and curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits of the city, the commissioner added.

The accused, identified as Naveen, has been arrested for sharing the offensive posts on social media.

People in large numbers pelted stones at Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's house in east Bengaluru's Kaval Byrsandra area. They also torched vehicles parked there, demanding immediate action against P Naveen who allegedly wrote the derogatory post insulting Prophet Muhammad.

Stones were also pelted on police personnel who were tasked with guarding the MLA's residence. The protesters allegedly did not let fire engines enter the street and douse the fire.

As per reports, the unrest intensified after a group of people went to the KG Halli police station to file a complaint against Naveen, however, they were told by local police to sort out the matter out on their own.

At least 110 people have been arrested in connection with the violence and more arrests are being made, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bengaluru Sandeep Patil said.

Soon after the incident, Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy also released appealing for peace.

