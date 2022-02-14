All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Indian Researcher Receives Special Mention By Google For Finding Bugs In Its Software, Service

Image Credit- LinkedIn, Arstechnica

Technology
The Logical Indian Crew

Indian Researcher Receives Special Mention By Google For Finding Bugs In Its Software, Service

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  14 Feb 2022 8:46 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

It is a part of the Google bug bounty program under which the company pays security researchers to discover bugs in its software. Aman Pandey belongs to Bugsmirror Team based in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Aman Pandey, an Indian researcher, has received a special mention by Google for keeping Android safe for users by finding flaws and submitting them to the company. Pandey found 232 vulnerabilities during the year under the Google bug bounty program that is 'Vulnerability Reward Program: 2021 Year in Review'.

It is a part of the Google bug bounty program under which the company pays security researchers to discover bugs in its software. In its recent blog post, Google released the 2021 year review regarding the 'Vulnerability Reward Program' where security researchers identify and fix flaws in Google services.

"Aman Pandey of Bugsmirror Team has skyrocketed to our top researcher last year, submitting 232 vulnerabilities in 2021! Since submitting their first report in 2019, Aman has reported over 280 vulnerabilities to the Android VRP and has been a crucial part of making our program so successful," Google said in its blog post, reported the Hindustan Times.

Who Is Aman Pandey?

Aman Pandey belongs to Bugsmirror Team and has become the top researcher reporting and submitting vulnerabilities in Android. According to Google, he has found the flaws and submitted them to the company since 2019.

Pandey, a graduate of NIT Bhopal, is the founder and CEO of Bugsmirror, an Indore-based company registered in 2021. The company has been working on several research projects for the last three years.

What Is Bug Bounty Program?

In the digital era, everything is exposed to online threats. Therefore, almost all big tech firms have a bug bounty program under which researchers are paid to search for bugs or flaws or vulnerabilities in the firms' software and other services.

In the same row, Google has recognised Aman Pandey and gave him a special shoutout to the India-based security researcher.

Also Read: 'Wheelchair Can't Go Inside': Woman With Physical Disability Denied Entry In Gurugram Restaurant

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Google 
Aman Pandey 
Bug Bounty Program 
Vulnerability Reward Program 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X