Indian Researcher Receives Special Mention By Google For Finding Bugs In Its Software, Service

Aman Pandey, an Indian researcher, has received a special mention by Google for keeping Android safe for users by finding flaws and submitting them to the company. Pandey found 232 vulnerabilities during the year under the Google bug bounty program that is 'Vulnerability Reward Program: 2021 Year in Review'.

It is a part of the Google bug bounty program under which the company pays security researchers to discover bugs in its software. In its recent blog post, Google released the 2021 year review regarding the 'Vulnerability Reward Program' where security researchers identify and fix flaws in Google services.

"Aman Pandey of Bugsmirror Team has skyrocketed to our top researcher last year, submitting 232 vulnerabilities in 2021! Since submitting their first report in 2019, Aman has reported over 280 vulnerabilities to the Android VRP and has been a crucial part of making our program so successful," Google said in its blog post, reported the Hindustan Times.

Who Is Aman Pandey?

Aman Pandey belongs to Bugsmirror Team and has become the top researcher reporting and submitting vulnerabilities in Android. According to Google, he has found the flaws and submitted them to the company since 2019.

Pandey, a graduate of NIT Bhopal, is the founder and CEO of Bugsmirror, an Indore-based company registered in 2021. The company has been working on several research projects for the last three years.

What Is Bug Bounty Program?

In the digital era, everything is exposed to online threats. Therefore, almost all big tech firms have a bug bounty program under which researchers are paid to search for bugs or flaws or vulnerabilities in the firms' software and other services.

In the same row, Google has recognised Aman Pandey and gave him a special shoutout to the India-based security researcher.

