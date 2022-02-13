'Wheelchair Can't Go Inside': Woman With Physical Disability Denied Entry In Gurugram Restaurant

A woman with a physical disability has alleged to have been denied entry into a popular restaurant in Gurugram. Srishti Pandey took to Twitter through a long thread about the ridiculous behaviour of the restaurant staff.

Srishti said that she went to a restaurant in Gurgram named 'Raasta' with her friends and family on Friday. It was her first outing after a very long time, and they asked for a table of four. However, after repeated ignorance by the staff at the restaurant's front desk wheelchair andar nahi jaygi (The wheelchair can't go inside) was allegedly the reply she received.

Srishti, her friends and family thought it might be an accessibility issue and requested the table, assuring that they'd manage. To all of theirs surprise, the staff pointed towards Srishti and said andar customers disturb hojaynge (The customers will get disturbed) and denied them entry with so much ease.

Srishti raised some critical questions through her Twitter post. She asked why she was denied entry into a public place and should she stop going out. She says she is heartbroken, awfully sad, and disgusted after the incident. She shared her ordeals through a Twitter thread.

I went to my @raastagurgaon with my best friend and her fam last night. This was one of my first outings in so long and I wanted to have fun. Bhaiya (my friend's elder brother) asked for a table for four. The staff at the desk ignored him twice. 1/n — Srishti (she/her🏳‍🌈) (@Srishhhh_tea) February 12, 2022





Restaurant Owner's Apology

As the incident started to grab everybody's attention on social media, the owners of 'Raasta' restaurant has apologised. Goumtesh Singh, the founding partner of the restaurant, apologised on behalf of the entire restaurant's team through a reply to Srisht's thread. He said that he is personally looking into the incident and assured appropriate action against the defaulters.

Dear Ms. Srishti Pandey,

I am personally looking into this incident. Let me start by apologising on behalf of entire team for any bad experience that you may have had. Please rest assured if any of our members is found in the wrong, appropriate action will be taken against them. — goumtesh Singh (@goumtesh) February 12, 2022

The founding partner of the restaurant also apologised through a Twitter post and regretted the incident. He said that his restaurant stands for inclusivity and would never want anyone to feel singled out for any reason.

Twitterati Replies

The Gurugram Police has replied to Srisht's Twitter post and asked for her contact details and address for further probe in the matter.

Kindly share your contact details and complete address for further action via direct message. — Gurugram Police (@gurgaonpolice) February 12, 2022

Navika Kumar, the group editor at Times Network, condemned the behaviour of the restaurant and expressed to host Srishti at the Times Now Navbharat office for lunch.

@Srishhhh_tea you are beautiful & your smile is like sunshine. You deserve everything good, normal & the BEST. This place @raastagurgaon doesn't deserve to exist. Small minds. Most happy to host you at @TNNavbharat office with the whole team for lunch. ❤️❤️❤️ — Navika Kumar (@navikakumar) February 12, 2022

Pooja Bhatt, an Indian filmmaker, expressed her dismay at the incident and said that we suffer from an absolute lack of grace as a society.

Am terribly saddened that this happened to you. We suffer from an absolute lack of grace as a society. Wheelchair accessibility is one thing but refusing to see a human being who is confined to one as an equal and deserving of dignity is quite another. 🙏 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 12, 2022

Gayatri, an author and mind-body-spirit therapist, said that the girl deserves an unconditional apology from all who contribute to this unseeing society.

im so sorry this happened to you. you deserve better and you deserve an unconditional apology from all of us who contribute to this unseeing society. here for you and will never be a patron of @raastagurgaon or any org that does this. — Gayatri (@G_y_tri) February 13, 2022

