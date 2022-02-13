All section
Caste discrimination
Wheelchair Cant Go Inside: Woman With Physical Disability Denied Entry In Gurugram Restaurant

Image Credit- Twitter/ Srishti

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Wheelchair Can't Go Inside': Woman With Physical Disability Denied Entry In Gurugram Restaurant

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Haryana,  13 Feb 2022 10:08 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Shrishti Pandey was allegedly denied entry into Gurugram's 'Raasta' restaurant, saying the wheelchair can't go inside, and the customers will get disturbed.

A woman with a physical disability has alleged to have been denied entry into a popular restaurant in Gurugram. Srishti Pandey took to Twitter through a long thread about the ridiculous behaviour of the restaurant staff.

Srishti said that she went to a restaurant in Gurgram named 'Raasta' with her friends and family on Friday. It was her first outing after a very long time, and they asked for a table of four. However, after repeated ignorance by the staff at the restaurant's front desk wheelchair andar nahi jaygi (The wheelchair can't go inside) was allegedly the reply she received.

Srishti, her friends and family thought it might be an accessibility issue and requested the table, assuring that they'd manage. To all of theirs surprise, the staff pointed towards Srishti and said andar customers disturb hojaynge (The customers will get disturbed) and denied them entry with so much ease.

Srishti raised some critical questions through her Twitter post. She asked why she was denied entry into a public place and should she stop going out. She says she is heartbroken, awfully sad, and disgusted after the incident. She shared her ordeals through a Twitter thread.


Restaurant Owner's Apology

As the incident started to grab everybody's attention on social media, the owners of 'Raasta' restaurant has apologised. Goumtesh Singh, the founding partner of the restaurant, apologised on behalf of the entire restaurant's team through a reply to Srisht's thread. He said that he is personally looking into the incident and assured appropriate action against the defaulters.

The founding partner of the restaurant also apologised through a Twitter post and regretted the incident. He said that his restaurant stands for inclusivity and would never want anyone to feel singled out for any reason.

Twitterati Replies

The Gurugram Police has replied to Srisht's Twitter post and asked for her contact details and address for further probe in the matter.

Navika Kumar, the group editor at Times Network, condemned the behaviour of the restaurant and expressed to host Srishti at the Times Now Navbharat office for lunch.

Pooja Bhatt, an Indian filmmaker, expressed her dismay at the incident and said that we suffer from an absolute lack of grace as a society.

Gayatri, an author and mind-body-spirit therapist, said that the girl deserves an unconditional apology from all who contribute to this unseeing society.

Also Read- At Least 12 Journalists Killed, 48 Assaulted During Yogi Adityanath's Tenure Since 2017

