Google To Stop Using Apple Tool To Avoid Tracking Warning

Tech giant Google announced changes in application privacy details for its iPhone users. It stated that apps such as Maps and YouTube will put a brake on using a tool from Apple Inc that lets them personalise advertisements and restrict the visibility, hence, avoiding a new Apple warning that informs users about their browsing being tracked.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, January 27, in a blog post. The decision has come shortly before Apple is expected to put in place new app tracking transparency rules.

According to a report by the Economic Times, Apple has been assigning a random device identifier to a user's device called the IDFA (Identifier for Advertisers) which the advertisers can use to track data and identify potential customers without revealing personal information. With a change in process, Apple will require the apps to show users a one-time pop-up message obtaining consent to access their IDFA.

The users of Google's apps are typically logged in and since it has a tracking alternative to IDFA, it said that its core ad business would likely not be affected by Apple's changes.

However, it pointed out that the publishers and advertisers that function on its mobile ad software would experience weaker results without IDFA access. The brand said that although it was developing an alternative for its clients, the solutions are not immediately available.

It further clarified that the clients can use its software with the 'pop-up policy' in place and was not making any recommendations on what they should do.

Apple stated that the applications not using the unique identifier are still required to seek permission from the users if they show and measure ads on the basis of data acquired from other companies.

To comply, Google said its iPhone apps will stop using data from so-called third parties to personalize ads.

