Navigation Made Easier! Google Maps Now Available In 10 Languages For Indian Users

Google Maps has 'desified' navigation for its Indian users and introduced navigation in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and Odia.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   29 Jan 2021 5:01 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Rajath
Google Maps has 'desified' navigation for its Indian users and introduced a feature through which people can find direction to nearby places in 10 different languages.

Navigation would be available in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and Odia.

"Nearly three-quarters of Indians interact with the web primarily using local languages rather than English, and this number is only growing. To make Google Maps as helpful as possible for millions of Indian language users, we've introduced an updated automatic transliteration system that enables us to deliver more accurate results…," said Cibu Johny, Software Engineer at Google Maps, reported The Indian Express.

Google India, in a blog post, said that nearly 75 per cent of India's population interacted with web services using languages other than English. Over the next five years, that percentage is expected to grow to 90 per cent. The users faced challenges in finding the exact location for its translations being inaccurate. It said that the company has used transliterations from the Latin script (English) name of the place instead of translations.

It further added that its systems are now better equipped to identify millions of important places across India in these 10 languages and hence increasing the coverage by nearly twenty-fold in some languages

This will assist non-English Google Maps users to locate bus stops, clinics, train stations, grocery stores and other frequented places in their native languages in a hassle-free manner.

Also Read: TikTok Parent ByteDance Cuts India Workforce, Unsure Of Comeback As Govt Notifies Prolonged Ban

