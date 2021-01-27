Waste To Beauty: Scrap Metal Turned Into Golden Deer In Odisha

A 12-feet golden deer statue made completely out of metal scraps collected from across the Jajpur district has become the centre of attraction for everyone.

The deer statue that stands firm and tall while beautifying the crossroads has been made by a group of artists and was opened for the public on Saturday.

It is situated at the middle of the crossroads at Kianali road leading to the district headquarters town.

The first of its kind in the region and a perfect example of making something out of waste, the statue has been drawing a lot of visitors. Kianali Chhak road, that used to deserted, is now pulling huge crowd during the evening hours when the area around the statue is illuminated.

The statue was installed as part of a beautification drive for the town and is a brainchild of Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore. The scraps which were assembled together were moulded creatively to lend an element of beauty. Most of the scrap materials used for making the statue are sourced from rusting vehicle parts, reported by The New Indian Express.

"When I took charge and toured places, I found scraps thrown randomly here and there. So I thought of using scraps into art which can cater to waste management problem and also be a part of beautification drive in the town," Rathore said.



Through this drive, the district administration aims to create awareness about recycling waste materials.

The statue was inaugurated by local MLA Pranab Prakash Das along with the collector. The residents of the district are happy at this initiative which has given the city a new look.

